Colorado police officers dragged by stolen vehicle suspect

Three Colorado police officers in a Denver suburb were dragged by a suspect who was then shot and killed Tuesday while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

The Englewood cops approached the car just before 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Girard Place.

As they got near, the 22-year-old male driver struck the officers with the vehicle and dragged them, police said. He was shot during the incident and pronounced dead at a hospital.

A female passenger in the car was taken into police custody at the scene.

The officers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police body-camera footage will not be released until all the cops involved are interviewed, authorities said.

The shooting will be reviewed by the 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team, a multi-agency unit that investigates officer-involved shootings and other incidents.