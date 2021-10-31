Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado
Published

Colorado officials say 2 children, 2 adults killed in apparent murder-suicide

Residents had been asked to stay inside and lock their doors and windows

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

At least four people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Colorado, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies were called to a home in the Colorado Springs area at around 10 a.m. Saturday following a report of someone injured on the scene who needed help, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s office.

"When deputies entered the residence, they found two juveniles and two adults deceased," the sheriff's office said

COLORADO HIKER, LOST FOR 24 HOURS, IGNORED RESCUERS' CALLS BECAUSE HIKER DIDN'T RECOGNIZE THE NUMBER

SkyFOX FOX 31

SkyFOX FOX 31

The incident and call on Saturday prompted a large police response. 

COLORADO WOMAN SENTENCED 6 YEARS FOR HIDING KIDS BEHIND DAY CARE WALL

At least one witness told The Gazette that said he saw a large, black armored vehicle transporting a sheriff's office tactical support unit in his normally quiet neighborhood. 

The incident prompted a large police response. (FOX 31)

The incident prompted a large police response. (FOX 31)

"It felt like we were being invaded," Joe, who only gave his first name, told The Gazette

Authorities said a "reverse 911″ or Everbridge, was sent to families in the community within a 2-mile radius, asking them to stay inside and lock their doors and windows. 

It was unclear who carried out the attack, or if the victims were related. Their identities have not been released until positive identification by the Coroner's Office and notification of next of kin.

There is not a threat to the community at this time, the sheriff's office noted. 

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation is ongoing. 

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money