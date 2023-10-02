Colorado man goes missing during 28-mile solo trek in Rocky Mountain National Park

A search is underway at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado for a man who disappeared during a 28-mile solo trek across mountainous trails and rocky slopes, officials said.

Chad Pallansch, 49, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was last heard from around noon Wednesday after setting off from the East Inlet Trailhead near Grand Lake, the National Park Service (NPS) said.

Pallansch was reported overdue the following day. Park rangers found his vehicle still parked at the North Inlet Trailhead on the west side of the park.

The 49-year-old had undertaken an expansive 28-mile route that would take him across the Continental Divide, over established trails and off-trail through steep slopes of loose rock, parks officials said. He had personal navigation with him, though officials said the device was not designed for emergency assistance.

"Pallansch had not attempted this route previously but is an experienced trail runner who has run numerous routes in the park including Longs Peak more than 30 times," NPS said, describing him as "a fit runner" who also has marathon experience.

Search efforts on Sunday involved 55 total members, including 38 search team members in the field. In addition to ground crews, the team used air reconnaissance and a heat sensing fixed-wing flight.

Pallansch’s travel route is believed to include Lake Verna, Mount Alice, Chiefs Head Peak, Black Lake, Mills Lake, and Flattop Mountain.

Pallansch is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is likely wearing a black ultralight jacket, black running shorts or leggings and a grey fanny pack.