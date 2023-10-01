New York police still searching for 9-year-old who disappeared during camping trip: 'Every parent's nightmare'

New York authorities are still searching for the 9-year-old girl who may have been abducted from Moreau Lake State Park on Saturday evening.

Charlotte Sena was last seen on Loop A at approximately 6:15 p.m. Saturday wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet, New York State Police say.

Sena was on a camping trip with her family and disappeared after going for a bike ride in the park, the Times Union reports. She is described as being White with blonde hair, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 90 pounds.

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) held a news conference about Sena's disappearance on Sunday afternoon. The governor said that she met with Sena's parents who were "obviously distraught."

VIDEO: FACIAL RECONSTRUCTION SCULPTOR REBUILDS CHILD VICTIM IN BID TO IDENTIFY JANE DOE

"They [were] here to make memories, the kind that last a lifetime," Hochul said. "But instead, the day turned into every parent's nightmare."

"Everybody thought of her as just a really nice girl, the kind that people wanted to be friends with, the kind that looked out for other children," she added. "The pride of every parent. So it's a very hard time for her family."

Sena is from Saratoga County. Multiple agencies are using helicopters, bloodhounds, K-9s, air boats and ATVs to try to find her.

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death," the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stated online.

SINISTER CONNECTION TO MISSING WOMAN LAST SEEN LEAVING TEXAS BIKINI BAR

Police received the call about her disappearance around 6:45 p.m. Her bike was apparently found, but it is not clear whether it was located by family or first responders.

"She is a highly intelligent, adventurous 9-year-old – but obviously this is out of character for her," State Police Troop G Public Information Officer Stephanie O'Neil told the Times Union.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYSP at 518-457-6811, dial 911 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.