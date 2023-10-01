Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

New York police still searching for 9-year-old who disappeared during camping trip: 'Every parent's nightmare'

Charlotte Sena, who is White with blonde hair, is 5-foot-1 and weighs 90 pounds

Pilar Arias, Andrea Vacchiano
Published October 1, 2023
New York authorities are still searching for the 9-year-old girl who may have been abducted from Moreau Lake State Park on Saturday evening.

Charlotte Sena was last seen on Loop A at approximately 6:15 p.m. Saturday wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet, New York State Police say. 

Sena was on a camping trip with her family and disappeared after going for a bike ride in the park, the Times Union reports. She is described as being White with blonde hair, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 90 pounds.

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) held a news conference about Sena's disappearance on Sunday afternoon. The governor said that she met with Sena's parents who were "obviously distraught."

Charlotte Sena AMBER Alert photo

New York State Police shared this photo of Charlotte Sena, 9, who went missing from her family campground at Moreau Lake State Park. (New York State Police)

"They [were] here to make memories, the kind that last a lifetime," Hochul said. "But instead, the day turned into every parent's nightmare."

"Everybody thought of her as just a really nice girl, the kind that people wanted to be friends with, the kind that looked out for other children," she added. "The pride of every parent. So it's a very hard time for her family."

Sena is from Saratoga County. Multiple agencies are using helicopters, bloodhounds, K-9s, air boats and ATVs to try to find her. 

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death," the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stated online. 

Police received the call about her disappearance around 6:45 p.m. Her bike was apparently found, but it is not clear whether it was located by family or first responders.

"She is a highly intelligent, adventurous 9-year-old – but obviously this is out of character for her," State Police Troop G Public Information Officer Stephanie O'Neil told the Times Union. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYSP at 518-457-6811, dial 911 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.