Colorado authorities search for convicted felon nicknamed ‘Psycho’ after skeletal remains of 3 found

Colorado's Bureau of Investigations launched a manhunt Wednesday to find a convicted felon they identified as the suspect in the deaths of three people, after human remains were found last week at two separate properties in the San Luis Valley.

A homicide warrant has been issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Adre Jordan Baroz, who authorities say goes by the nickname “Psycho.” He is from the town of Sanford, near the hamlet of Los Sauces in Conejos County, and has a criminal history in Colorado that includes assault on a peace officer, attempted escape and theft.

CBI said the skeletal remains of three people were discovered last week at two separate properties in Los Sauces or Lasauces, a rural community and former 19th-century stagecoach stop outside the small city of Alamosa, more than 200 miles south of Denver.

COLORADO AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE POSSIBLE SERIAL KILLINGS AFTER HUMAN REMAINS FOUND IN RURAL STAGECOACH TOWN

State investigators partnered with at least four law enforcement agencies in the agricultural region bordering New Mexico – the Monte Vista and Alamosa Police Departments and Conejos and Saguache County Sheriff’s Offices – to form a task force to further investigate.

It could take weeks, if not months, to identify the remains, and it isn't known whether the remains are male, female, what age they may be or how long they were at the properties, said George Dingfelder, police chief of the small community of Monte Vista.

Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson said authorities consider Baroz armed and dangerous and that any sightings should be reported to law enforcement. Baroz also has open criminal cases against him that include several drug charges, possession of a weapon by a felon and assault, according to state court records.

SUZANNE MORPHEW CASE: COLORADO AUTHORITIES RENEW CALL FOR INFO ON MISSING MOM 6 MONTHS AFTER DISAPPEARANCE

“The San Luis Valley is very small. It’s a tight-knit community,” Anderson said at a Zoom press conference. “Most of us have grown up here. We’re just trying to keep the community safe right now.”

“Our priority is to get him into custody and identify the remains,” said CBI Deputy Director John Camper, referring to Baroz.

Dingfelder said authorities got a search warrant last week for a property near Las Sauces, found human remains there and then found more on a nearby property. Authorities are still searching the second property “to ensure all remains and all evidence is found,” Conejos County Sheriff Garth Crowther said.

MISSING TENNESSEE BOY, 9, FOUND ALIVE AFTER SPENDING 3 DAYS IN MAKESHIFT SHELTER IN WOODS

In first announcing the discoveries Tuesday, CBI said this case does not appear to be related to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, “but all possibilities are being considered.”

Last week, authorities renewed calls for information about the 49-year-old wife and mother of two daughters on the sixth month anniversary of her disappearance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A neighbor dialed 911 after Morphew left for a bike ride from her home in the Maysville area in Chaffee County and never returned. Investigators have yet to name a person of interest. She was last seen by her husband, 52-year-old Barry Morphew, who was reportedly away in Denver for a landscaping job.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.