Suzanne Morphew case: Colorado authorities renew call for info on missing mom 6 months after disappearance

Authorities renewed their appeal for information about missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew on Tuesday, which marked the six-month anniversary of her disappearance on Mother’s Day earlier this year.

Despite “numerous searches, countless investigative interviews and hundreds of tips reported in this case,” the 49-year-old wife and mother of two daughters remains missing, as investigators continue to focus on her social media presence and believe “she kept in touch with friends she loved dearly,” Chaffee County Sheriff John A. Spezze said in an update on Facebook.

Spezze called on anyone who may have engaged with Morphew on Facebook, Instagram, Voxer, FaceTime or WhatsApp to come forward if they haven’t already been interviewed, “regardless of how insignificant you think the information may be, or whether you think investigators are already aware of it.” He said those individuals should contact the case tip line at 719-312-7530.

He said investigators also “believe that sometimes in these types of cases that people don’t come forward with information for concern that they may get someone in trouble,” and urged those who may be fearful to come forward to reach out anonymously so law enforcement can address their concerns.

“We thank you, our community, for your assistance, concern and patience,” Spezze said. “Suzanne is missing. We in law enforcement hope for the best but prepare for the worst. The worst-case scenario is that something unlawful occurred, and as such, we go about our investigation ensuring we are working within the rules of law and treating everything we learn as potential evidence for court.”

According to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Suzanne was last seen by her husband, 52-year-old Barry Morphew, on May 10.

A neighbor dialed 911 to report that Suzanne left for a bike ride from her home in the Maysville area, west of Salida, Colo., and never returned, KMGH-TV reported.

Barry told law enforcement he was in Denver preparing for a landscaping job at the time his wife was reported missing. The couple’s two daughters, Mallory and Macy, were also away on a camping trip.

While authorities cannot release specific information, Spezze assured residents Tuesday that the case remains a priority, and a task force partnering the sheriff’s office with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the 11th Judicial District continues to move forward and will conduct additional searches and other casework, even with the winter months approaching.

“To preserve the integrity of this investigation, we cannot reveal all we have learned nor all that we are doing, but we understand your frustration in wanting this case resolved quickly,” he said. “That said, with each day that passes, we learn new information in this case.”

Last month, Barry Morphew said he placed their family home for sale, claiming his daughters were scared to return and extensive media coverage about his wife’s disappearance has led to people sometimes wandering the property.

Though investigators have not named a person of interest, Suzanne’s brother, Andy Moorman, said in an episode of "Dr. Phil" that he believes his sister was murdered and that Barry was responsible.

Barry has denied those claims and speculated to news outlets that he believes his wife could have either been attacked by a mountain lion or abducted. He said he and his daughters are renting a different home in the area to stay close by.

Moorman also criticized his brother-in-law for not participating in a large-scale volunteer search at the end of September. Hundreds of volunteers scoured areas previously searched by law enforcement, and though trained cadaver dogs did pick up Suzanne’s scent at three different locations in the county, no other significant evidence was found, according to KMGH.

A week after his wife went missing in May, Barry made a tearful plea for his wife’s return. He and another family member also offered $200,000 for information.

"Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this that has you, please, we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back," he said in the video message. "We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you."

Authorities conducted air and water searches in the surrounding region before last revisiting the family’s property near Salida on July 9.