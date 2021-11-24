Colleges nationwide mark Thanksgiving with 'Day of Mourning' messages

The George Washington University Student Association sent an email to students on Monday stating that "Thanksgiving day is a reminder of the genocide of millions of Native people."

The email was sent as part of a weekly newsletter from the student association, and states that for many within the campus community, Thanksgiving day "is a reminder of the genocide of millions of Native people."

"Although we recognize the importance of giving thanks and spending time with family and friends, we must also recognize that Thanksgiving for many in our community is a day of mourning," the email states.

Additionally, the student association states in the email that Thanksgiving day is a reminder of "the relentless assault on Native culture."

"Thanksgiving day is a reminder of the genocide of millions of Native people, the theft of Native lands, and the relentless assault on Native culture. It is vital to acknowledge the integral role Native Americans played in founding both this nation and the land that GW is built upon," the email continues.

George Washington University isn't the only one criticizing the Thanksgiving holiday.

The alumni associations of the University of Maryland , Florida Gulf Coast University , Washington State University , Hiram College in Ohio and California State University, Long Beach participated in a n event asking whether Americans should "reconsider" the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Starting in 1970, many Americans, led by Indigenous protesters, believed that Thanksgiving should be rededicated as a National Day of Mourning to reflect the centuries-long displacement and persecution of Native Americans. The recent shift from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day reflects a changing national mood," the event description states. "Should Americans reconsider Thanksgiving when wrestling with our country’s complicated past?"

The event's speaker, Peter C. Mancall, a professor at the University of Southern California, told Fox News that his goal for the event is to "explain the context for events and offer insights about how to interpret the existing evidence."

"I respect my audience’s ability to draw their own conclusions about the material," he said.