Loyola New Orleans TPUSA chapter denied again after 'absolutely appalling' student government meeting: student

The student government at Loyola University denied a chapter of Turning Point USA from becoming a registered student organization (RSO) for the second time Wednesday night.

The decision was handed down after Turning Point students won an appeal by the school's court of review, and the case was sent back to the student government, which first denied the chapter in October. The student government has not yet provided a reason for blocking the conservative group a second time.

"[I]t is pure politics, again," Loyola New Orleans law student Ethan Estis told Fox News Digital Thursday morning. Estis advised the undergraduate Turning Point students during their appeal process.

Estis questioned the student government association's (SGA) strict enforcement of some rules, which he said were not observed during the first Turning Point meeting.

"Before the meeting even started, the room was apparently at 'capacity,' and the SGA VP said 'people need to leave' so that they [SGA] could 'not face a fire marshal violation' otherwise 'campus police will be removing people,'" Estis said, adding that a crowd of about 80 to 90 people turned out for the meeting.

"Unlike the last SGA meeting, none of these procedures within the SGA, such as wanting to be within the fire marshal capacity threshold, entering executive session, etc., were followed last time," Estis said. "It was clear they aimed to follow and use the rules to their benefit, though I am skeptical how far they were allowed to interpret them.

"Some of these statements were absolutely appalling because these meetings are open to everyone, including members of the public, and their failure to consider the large number of folks who would attend lies on them, not the spectators."

At least one SGA member wanted to hold the meeting without outside spectators despite the fact that SGA meetings are open to the public, according to Estis.

"At one point, before the meeting started, one senator asked if there could be a motion raised to begin the meeting 'only with undergraduate students in the room present' to which the VP responded, 'Unfortunately, our bylaws do not allow such power to be authorized,'" Estis continued.

Estis described a few protesters with signs outside the campus building where the meeting was held, adding more showed up as the group of Turning Point students, numbering about 30, walked to the school's chapel to pray and debrief after the decision.

He said one sign said "F--- TPUSA."

He said protesters chanted things about Charlie Kirk, along with "no KKK USA."

The school's SGA set off a firestorm after its first denial of the chapter on Oct. 15. The Louisiana GOP offered to support the students in any way possible during the battle. Chairman Derek Babcock said if they were denied again, the party would be standing by to "right the injustice."

In mid-November, the Turning Point students filed an appeal with the school's court of review and won. The court cited deviations from standard SGA voting procedures, along with subjective and irrelevant objections to the Turning Point chapter, including fear for student safety and the "campus climate."

However, the Loyola student handbook mandated that the court's decision be remanded to the SGA, the same body that denied the chapter in the first place.

Estis said there is no further appeals process.

"Despite the denial, we’re going to move forward externally," he said.

"In my ultimate opinion, no organization, no matter if it is TPUSA or [Students for a Democratic Society] ... should be grated [sic] or denied RSO status by members of the SGA, who are themselves an RSO," he said. "It is not right, and we aim to correct this wrong using any means that are both necessary and proper."

"At its December 3 meeting, the Student Government Association (SGA) Senate voted to deny the charter application for a student chapter of Turning Point USA," a Loyola New Orleans spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "The denial came after a renewed review of the charter application following an appeal. The SGA President upheld the Senate’s vote."

"Under Loyola’s governance structure, SGA is responsible for reviewing and voting on student organization applications. Loyola supports the integrity of the student governance process, including the ability to appeal, and remains committed to fostering a campus environment grounded in respectful dialogue, inclusion, and the Jesuit value of care for the whole person."

The SGA did not return a request for comment.