Cole Allen's alleged Trump assassination attempt may have been driven by Iran war: intel report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man who allegedly attempted to kill President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner April 25 may have been motivated by the conflict in Iran.

According to a Department of Homeland Security preliminary intelligence report viewed by Reuters, Allen had "multiple social and political grievances," and the report says the war in Iran "may have contributed to his decision to conduct the attack."

The report, labeled a "Critical Incident Note," was originally obtained via a public records request by a nonprofit called Property of the People, according to Reuters. It reportedly cited Allen's social media posts about the Iranian war to justify its conclusion.

WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER SHOOTING: TIMELINE TRACES HOW SUSPECT’S ALLEGED CROSS-COUNTRY PLAN UNFOLDED

"DHS shares Critical Incident Notes to quickly communicate information and intelligence to federal, state and local authorities," the agency told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"These reports notify our partners of the latest available information following significant incidents that have impacts to homeland security. DHS does not publicly comment on the information contained in internal law enforcement communications."

Allen's anti-Trump sentiments were expressed in a so-called manifesto, according to authorities.

UNABOMBER INVESTIGATOR REVEALS LIKELY BREAKING POINT OF ALLEGED WOULD-BE TRUMP ASSASSIN

Minutes before the attack, a pre-scheduled email from Allen was sent to his family and friends, explaining his actions, authorities said.

He allegedly acknowledged that his mission would likely severely harm him at the least but never stated that he was willing to die for his cause. His motivations were political, and he painted himself as a savior of those who he thinks have been oppressed by the current administration.

Allen apologized profusely to family, friends and everyone he had come in contact with on his cross-country trek. He noted that there were certain people he hoped wouldn't be caught in the crossfire and described himself as "friendly."

COLE ALLEN IDENTIFIED AS SUSPECT IN WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER SHOOTING

Allen entered a lobby outside the ballroom at the Washington Hilton at 8:36 p.m. April 25 after descending from his 10th-floor hotel room.

Security footage allegedly shows him charging through a magnetometer before firing one shot from a 12-gauge shotgun. A pellet from the buckshot struck a Secret Service agent's ballistic vest. The agent did not suffer serious injuries.

One agent fired five rounds at Allen but did not hit him. Allen fell to the ground and was apprehended.

He is incarcerated inside a Washington, D.C., jail.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He is scheduled to be arraigned May 11.

Fox News Digital reached out to Allen's attorney.