Border security

Coast Guard intercepts 21 illegal immigrants off California coast

The migrants were found on board a 25-foot boat and taken into custody

Alexandra Koch
Published
U.S. Coast Guard heightens operations along the Rio Grande Video

U.S. Coast Guard heightens operations along the Rio Grande

U.S. Coast Guard heightens operations along the Rio Grande in search of illegal crossings and other illicit activity.

A U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) crew on Friday interdicted 21 illegal immigrants aboard a 25-foot boat about 20 miles west of the Point Loma coast in San Diego, California.

The 21 illegal immigrants were taken into custody and later transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel, according to a USCG news release.

The military branch shared a photo of the catch, showing two orange USCG boats alongside a small white boat.

Coast Guard Cutter Haddock crew

Crews on board the Coast Guard cutters Haddock and Forest Rednour interdicted 21 illegal migrants aboard a 25-foot boat approximately 20 miles west of Point Loma, Calif., Friday. The migrants were brought to Coast Guard Sector San Diego and transferred to U.S. Border Patrol personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard/Cutter Forest Rednour)

COAST GUARD INTERCEPTS BOAT CARRYING ILLEGAL MIGRANTS AS EXPULSION FLIGHT OPERATIONS BEGIN

In addition to the leading USCG Cutter Haddock, USCG Sector San Diego, USCG Cutter Forrest Rednour, and a CBP Air and Marine Operations patrol aircraft participated in the operation, according to a statement.

Following direction from President Donald Trump, the Coast Guard has expanded its border patrol efforts to combat illegal immigration.

Two men in a U.S. Coast Guard patrolling the Rio Grande

A Coast Guard crew patrols the Rio Grande in search of illegal immigrant crossings.  (Sarah Alegre )

TRUMP REPORTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ENCOUNTERS AT HISTORIC LOWS DURING FIRST FULL MONTH IN OFFICE

Fox News Digital previously reported military crews intercepted a boat carrying nine illegal immigrants bound for San Diego on Jan. 25, and a boat carrying 16 illegal immigrants on Feb. 2 — both off the coast of California.

The service is increasing assets and personnel from around the nation to support the Department of Homeland Security in its mission to combat illegal migrant activity.

U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard shared a photo of illegal migrants detained by the agency. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)

"In accordance with the President’s Executive Orders, the Coast Guard continues to surge assets and leverage its unique capabilities to protect America’s borders, territorial integrity, and sovereignty," said Adm. Kevin Lunday, the Coast Guard’s acting commandant.

Trump's first full month of office saw only 8,326 apprehensions of illegal immigrants by CBP, a record-setting low.

"Thanks to the Trump Administration Policies, the Border is CLOSED to all Illegal Immigrants," Trump wrote Saturday in a post on Truth Social. "Anyone who tries to illegally enter the U.S.A. will face significant criminal penalties and immediate deportation."

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.