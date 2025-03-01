Trump reports illegal immigrant encounters at historic lows during first full month in office

President Donald Trump took to social media Saturday afternoon to declare "The Invasion of our Country is OVER" after his first full month in office, which saw only 8,326 apprehensions of illegal immigrants by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), a record-setting low.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump relayed the apprehensions of illegal immigrants by Border Patrol at the southern border, all of whom were "quickly ejected from our Nation or, when necessary, prosecuted for crimes against the United States of America."

The Trump administration's apprehension numbers in its first full month represent a 96% drop from Biden administration highs in December 2023, when CBP reported 301,981 encounters at the southern border.

"This means that very few people came – The Invasion of our Country is OVER," Trump wrote in the post. "In comparison, under Joe Biden, there were 300,000 Illegals crossing in one month, and virtually ALL of them were released into our Country. Thanks to the Trump Administration Policies, the Border is CLOSED to all Illegal Immigrants."

In fiscal year 2024, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported 271,484 removals, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported about 700,000 removals and returns, more than any prior fiscal year since 2010.

The Biden administration repeatedly had single days when apprehensions approached 10,000 illegal immigrants, surpassing the new administration's monthly total.

The Trump administration's accomplishments come solely from executive action and tougher messaging after no border bill was signed.

"Anyone who tries to illegally enter the U.S.A. will face significant criminal penalties and immediate deportation," the president wrote.

After heavily campaigning on border security and cracking down on illegal immigration, Trump signed executive orders that declared a national emergency at the border and deployed the U.S. military to combat the surge.

He also signed orders ending birthright citizenship, suspending refugee admissions, ending the use of an app at the southern border to admit migrants via humanitarian parole and resuming border wall construction.

The Pentagon stepped in, deploying troops to the southern border and opening up Guantánamo Bay to migrants.

ICE restrictions previously put in place by the Biden administration were overturned by the DHS, allowing law enforcement to go into "sensitive" places, conduct expedited removal and review the parole status of migrants brought in under parole.

According to DHS data obtained by Fox News Digital, there were 11,791 interior ICE arrests from Jan. 20 to Feb. 8, compared to 4,969 during the same period in 2024, a 137% increase.

A number of high-profile raids in "sanctuary" cities yielded more than a thousand daily arrests, including those of violent criminals and gang members.

The country has also benefited financially from the new Trump border policies, with tens of millions of dollars taken back from New York City designated for hotels where migrants are being housed.

A recent order directed all federal agencies to identify all federally funded programs providing financial benefits to illegal immigrants and "take corrective action."

The goal of the order is to make sure federal funds will not be used to support sanctuary policies or assist illegal immigration.

