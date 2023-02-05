Co-owner of popular Atlanta nightclub Republic Lounge shot to death outside the establishment

The co-owner of popular Atlanta nightclub Republic Lounge was shot and killed outside his establishment early Saturday morning.

Michael Gidewon, who owned the West Midtown lounge with his brother, was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office as the man found dead just before 7 a.m. Saturday, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Atlanta police said Zone 5 officers responded to the club at 990 Brady Ave. NW around 6:55 a.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found 50-year-old Gidewon unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. As of Saturday, no suspects were in custody and a motive was unknown.

HOUSTON SHOOTING: MORE THAN 50 SHOTS FIRED OUTSIDE NIGHTCLUB, LEAVING ONE PERSON DEAD, FOUR WOUNDED

As the community learned of the loss, mourners visited the well-known nightclub to lay bouquets of flowers.

Records filed with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office showed Gidewon had worked as a nightlife entrepreneur for the past 35 years, Fox 5 reported.

He and his younger brother, Alex, came to America after escaping violence in their East African home country of Eritrea. The brothers started as valets to learn the ins and outs of the nightlife business and eventually became knowledgeable enough to own their clubs, which were located a block from each other.

Alex, who now heads AG Entertainment, owned and operated Compound nightclub – which has been out of operation for a few years.

LOUISIANA NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING LEAVES 12 INJURED: POLICE

Through Gidewon's business connections, he became a celebrity in his own right and was often seen mingling with established artists like T.I., Young Jeezy, Usher, Nelly, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Baby and Ludacris. Gidewon also hosted hundreds of celebrity nights and appearances at the club, which added to the club's popularity.

The entertainment executive was also involved in the community and could be found participating in various charitable activities, including Thanksgiving dinner drives.

Gidewon leaves behind his wife, Selam, and four children who are reportedly in grade school.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Republic Lounge and AG Entertainment have yet to publicly comment on Gidewon's death.