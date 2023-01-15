Houston shooting: More than 50 shots fired outside nightclub, leaving one person dead and four wounded

Multiple gunmen jumped out of a car and opened fire outside a nightclub in Houston in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and four others wounded, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. at Lounge 33 in north Houston.

"Over 50 shots were fired here, which is a very scary situation considering there's a mobile food truck and again, the number of patrons that were outside," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at the scene.

Three women and two men were wounded by gunfire. One of the men died and the other four victims were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately clear.

An AK-47 was used and multiple types of shell casings were discovered at the scene, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Homicide detectives were on the scene searching for surveillance video and witnesses, but most bystanders had already left the area, Gonzalez said.