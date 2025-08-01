Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati viral beating suspect posts bond for jail release as attorney promises other side of story

Jermaine Matthews faces 4 charges, including felony assault, after street attack that gained national attention

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
CINCINNATI – One of the three suspects in the brutal downtown street beating from early Saturday morning will soon be released on bond. 

Jermaine Matthews, 39, will leave the Hamilton County Jail on Thursday after paying a combined $270,000 bond after he was hit with four charges stemming from the beatdown, according to his attorney, Brandon Fox.

"The way that it works, he's got an electronic monitoring component to his bond," Fox told Fox News Digital. "Basically an ankle monitor. So, while he posted the financial component, it still requires the probation department to come over and ensure that the ankle monitor is on, [to] tell him the rules, where he can go when, he can go there, that kind of stuff."

Jermaine Matthews' mugshot

Jermaine Matthews was arrested in connection with a brutal beatdown outside a nightclub in Cincinnati. (Cincinnati Police Department)

DOJ, FBI INVESTIGATE BRUTAL CINCINNATI ASSAULT CAPTURED IN VIRAL VIDEO

Matthews was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of felony assault and aggravated riot for his alleged participation in the brutal brawl, which has garnered national attention this week. 

During a bond hearing Thursday afternoon, Fox told the court that Matthews did not start the fight. 

"That video that we discussed yesterday has now been released of that individual slapping on my client and then the fight ensuing thereafter," he said. 

Fox also said that Matthews is not responsible for knocking unconscious the male victim seen in the viral video. 

"That person was knocked unconscious by a different individual, and my client moved that person from his business vehicle. That's where the basis of that charge comes from," Fox said. 

Fox also claimed that one of the victims used racial slurs before the fight. 

The battered and bruised face of Cincinnati beating victim, known only as Holly

A photo showing the bruised face of a victim of the viral beating in Cincinnati, only identified as Holly. (Tricia Mackie / Fox 19 on X)

THIRD SUSPECT IN BRUTAL CINCINNATI BEATDOWN ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH ASSAULT

"I will tell you, that there's a lot more to the story than what's been reported thus far," he told Fox News Digital on Friday. "We expect that additional information will come forth today. That information will likely dispel a lot of the narrative that's already been placed out by politicians."

Matthews' next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 8, according to jail records. 

Suspect in the Cincinnati viral beating in court

Jermaine Matthews, 39, left, stands in front of Municipal Court Judge Michael Peck during his arraignment on charges stemming from the early morning downtown brawl on July 26, 2025. His bond was set at $100,000 on July 30, 2025. (Liz Dufour/The Enquirer, Imagn)

A Cincinnati Police detective was also present during the hearing and disputed that the slap began the fight. 

He told the judge that "we have video footage that totally disputes the slap being the first incident of someone putting their hands on someone."

Assistant Hamilton County Prosecutor David Hickenlooper also weighed in. 

"This person is unconscious," he said of the victim. "[Matthews] wasn't rendering aid. He was dragging him into the middle of the street after he had been knocked out. This is my understanding."

Montianez Merriweather and Dekyra Vernon mugshots

Montianez Merriweather and Dekyra Vernon have been arrested in connection to a fight in Cincinnati that gained national attention over the weekend. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Two other suspects remain in jail as of Friday morning. 

Montianez Merriweather, 34, and Dekyra Vernon, 24, were arrested Tuesday night. Both face felonious assault, aggravated riot and assault charges. Merriweather is being held on a $500,000 bond, while Vernon is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Another two suspects have been charged, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge, but neither of their names have been released, and they have not been apprehended. 

