Cincinnati viral beating suspect posts bond for jail release as attorney promises other side of story

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the three suspects in the brutal downtown street beating from early Saturday morning will soon be released on bond.

Jermaine Matthews, 39, will leave the Hamilton County Jail on Thursday after paying a combined $270,000 bond after he was hit with four charges stemming from the beatdown, according to his attorney, Brandon Fox.

"The way that it works, he's got an electronic monitoring component to his bond," Fox told Fox News Digital. "Basically an ankle monitor. So, while he posted the financial component, it still requires the probation department to come over and ensure that the ankle monitor is on, [to] tell him the rules, where he can go when, he can go there, that kind of stuff."

DOJ, FBI INVESTIGATE BRUTAL CINCINNATI ASSAULT CAPTURED IN VIRAL VIDEO

Matthews was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of felony assault and aggravated riot for his alleged participation in the brutal brawl, which has garnered national attention this week.

During a bond hearing Thursday afternoon, Fox told the court that Matthews did not start the fight.

"That video that we discussed yesterday has now been released of that individual slapping on my client and then the fight ensuing thereafter," he said.

Fox also said that Matthews is not responsible for knocking unconscious the male victim seen in the viral video.

"That person was knocked unconscious by a different individual, and my client moved that person from his business vehicle. That's where the basis of that charge comes from," Fox said.

Fox also claimed that one of the victims used racial slurs before the fight.

THIRD SUSPECT IN BRUTAL CINCINNATI BEATDOWN ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH ASSAULT

"I will tell you, that there's a lot more to the story than what's been reported thus far," he told Fox News Digital on Friday. "We expect that additional information will come forth today. That information will likely dispel a lot of the narrative that's already been placed out by politicians."

Matthews' next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 8, according to jail records.

A Cincinnati Police detective was also present during the hearing and disputed that the slap began the fight.

He told the judge that "we have video footage that totally disputes the slap being the first incident of someone putting their hands on someone."

Assistant Hamilton County Prosecutor David Hickenlooper also weighed in.

"This person is unconscious," he said of the victim. "[Matthews] wasn't rendering aid. He was dragging him into the middle of the street after he had been knocked out. This is my understanding."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two other suspects remain in jail as of Friday morning.

Montianez Merriweather, 34, and Dekyra Vernon, 24, were arrested Tuesday night. Both face felonious assault, aggravated riot and assault charges . Merriweather is being held on a $500,000 bond, while Vernon is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Another two suspects have been charged, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge, but neither of their names have been released, and they have not been apprehended.