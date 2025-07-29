Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati business owners slam viral 'out of control' beating amid fight to clean up downtown

Family-owned shops dating back to 1800s disappointed by 'poor reflection' on Cincinnati after viral assault

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
JD Vance delivers heated response to Cincinnati street brawl Video

JD Vance delivers heated response to Cincinnati street brawl

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas reports on the public reaction, including fiery comments from Vice President JD Vance, to a violent street brawl in Cincinnati now under investigation as a potential hate crime.

CINCINNATI – Business owners near the site of a viral weekend beatdown in downtown Cincinnati scorned the suspects in the "extremely out-of-control" assault that has captured nationwide attention. 

The early Saturday morning melee on the corner of Fourth Street and Elm Street, which caused a national outcry after being circulated on social media, took place outside a popular nightclub called LoVe and the late-night restaurant next door.

In the video, a mob viciously assaulted two people, including a woman who was knocked out cold while bystanders filmed instead of intervening. 

Kris Koch owns Koch Sporting Goods on Fourth Street, across the street from the club. His family business has been there since 1888. 

Area across from LoVe, scene of Cincinnati beatdown

Koch’s Sporting Goods and Main Auction Galleries, across the street from the nightclub, as seen on July 28, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Peter D'Abrosca/Fox News Digital)

CINCINNATI MAYORAL CANDIDATE, VP VANCE'S HALF-BROTHER, SLAMS CITY LEADERSHIP AFTER BRUTAL BEATDOWN

He described the brutal assault as a "hate crime" and said the city's downtown is no stranger to mobs of people taking to the streets at night. 

"That bar tends to get very crowded, and the crowd spills out into the street," he told Fox News Digital. "Sometimes you can't even drive your car down the street because there's so many people out there partying. It's not just [Saturday] night. It happens every weekend, and nobody records anything, really."

Cincinnati mob beat-down

A fight broke out on Friday night in downtown Cincinnati, leaving several people injured. (X/@Anthea06274890)

Koch explained that LoVe is relatively new to the downtown business district and said that despite their best efforts, the police can't control the crowds. 

"It's a nuisance," Koch said bluntly. 

LoVe did not return a comment request. 

Cincinnati street corner near LoVe, scene of viral beatdown

The corner of Fourth Street and Elm Street, outside local nightclub LoVe, where the beating took place, as seen on July 28, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Peter D'Abrosca/Fox News Digital)

CINCINNATI POLICE CHIEF SAYS OUT OF 100 PEOPLE WATCHING AND RECORDING VIOLENT ATTACK, ONLY 1 CALLED 911

Koch told Fox News Digital that residents are ready to fight back but recognized that not everyone downtown on the weekends is looking to cause trouble. 

"Most of the time, the people that are partying are not villains, or they're not part of the violence that just got extremely out of control," he said. 

Despite the weekend crowds, Koch defended the city, calling it "generally safe."

Cincinnati street corner near LoVe, scene of viral assault video

The opposite angle of the same corner, the direction from which the video appears to have been filmed, as seen on July 28, 2025, in Cincinnati. (Peter D'Abrosca/Fox News Digital)

BRUTAL DOWNTOWN BRAWL LEAVES VICTIMS BLOODIED AS CINCINNATI POLICE LAUNCH INVESTIGATION

"You can bring your family down and walk all around downtown and know that nothing's going to happen to you."

Justin Karp owns Main Auction Galleries, next door to Koch's store. His family has owned that business for 150 years, 80 of which have been spent at the location on Fourth Street. 

He denounced the assault, saying violence is never the answer. 

"I don't know how it started, but I do know that there was a big fight," he said. "A couple of people were severely outnumbered, and people would rather, I guess, film than help. Is that really the best solution?"

Woman injured on street

A woman was punched on Friday night in Cincinnati. (X/@Anthea06274890)

Disappointed, he described the fight as a "poor reflection" on the city. 

"When you think of Jazz Fest now, that's what they're going to think about, not the 70,000 people coming here for music and entertainment and food and why they were here," he said, referring to the city's jazz festival that was ongoing during the assault. 

The Downtown Residents Council is holding a special meeting on public safety at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cincinnati Public Library.

On Monday, Cincinnati Chief of Police Teresa Theetge said in a news conference that about 100 people witnessed the fight, and only one called 911. 

"That is unacceptable to not call the police," she said. "Traffic was horrendous. People saw this. They were fighting in front of traffic. Why didn't people call us?"

Authorities have charged at least five suspects in the attack, though officials have not released the identities of the suspects or the charges they are facing.

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025. Previously, he was a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.