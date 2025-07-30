Third suspect in brutal Cincinnati beatdown arrested, charged with assault

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A third person has been arrested in connection with a brutal beatdown in Cincinnati that left two people seriously injured this past weekend, police sources confirmed to Fox News. Sources also said that the individual was booked overnight.

Jermaine Matthews has been arrested and charged with aggravated riot and assault. Sources confirmed to Fox News Digital that authorities are taking the investigation into the viral beating in Cincinnati. Now, just days after the beatdown, three people have been arrested in connection with the crime.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a brawl broke out near the popular nightclub LoVe and the late-night restaurant next to the establishment. Footage of the incident went viral and sparked public outrage.

Cincinnati Chief of Police Teresa Theetge said during a press conference on Monday afternoon that her department had charged five people for their involvement in the violence, though she would not release the names of the individuals. Additionally, she said that while there was a crowd of about 100 people watching or getting involved in the brawl, only one person called 911.

"That is unacceptable to not call the police," she said. "Traffic was horrendous. People saw this. They were fighting in front of traffic. Why didn't people call us?"

Footage of the brawl shows a man and a woman being beaten up by a crowd of people, with the woman eventually being knocked out cold with a sucker punch.

Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy spoke with Holly — the woman who was knocked out — on Monday.

"She’s a single working mom who went to a friend’s birthday party. It’s unconscionable that there were no police present in that area of Cincinnati on a Friday night, or even an ambulance to take her to the hospital," he said. "Hard-working Americans shouldn’t have to worry for their safety when they have a good time in our cities. Holly said not a single local or state official had yet reached out as of earlier this afternoon, other than one police detective.

"Leftists like to lecture about ‘systemic injustice’ while thugs turn our cities into war zones. I’m done with their excuses," he continued. "As governor, I’ll make sure they’re behind bars, not running wild. Our cops will have the green light to restore order—no apologies. Holly appreciates the kind words and prayers from patriots across the country, and hopes that the publicity around her story ensures that local & state leaders clean up our failing cities. We hope to visit Holly soon as she recovers."

Cory Bowman, who is also Vice President JD Vance's half-brother in addition to being a candidate for Cincinnati mayor, slammed the city's leadership over the incident.

"People don't even see the sense in calling 911 anymore," Bowman told Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Alexis McAdams and Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.