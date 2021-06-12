Cincinnati shooting leaves children, 6 and 8, in critical condition; two others wounded: report

Two young Cincinnati children, 6 and 8, were hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in the city wounded a total of four people Saturday night, police said.

The two other victims were males, ages 18 and 19, police told reporters during a news briefing at the scene.

The 8-year-old was "in very bad shape," according to WCPO-TV reporter Josh Bazan.

He added that police believe at least two people fired off shots at the intersection of McHenry and Cavanaugh avenues. A manhunt was underway for the suspects.

Cincinnati police did not immediately respond to a request for further information.

Images posted to social media show a large police presence and yellow tape blocking off sections of the intersection and a downhill driveway.

The violence comes a week after a shooting left a 49-year-old man dead, court records show.

Randy Billings was walking down Marshall Avenue just after 1 p.m. June 3 when a mentally ill 23-year-old allegedly opened fire without provocation, FOX 19 reported Friday.

The suspect in that case, Javonte Smith, was charged with murder and was being held on $1 million bond.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox News for updates.