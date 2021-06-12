Cincinnati man crashes car after cicada 'smacked' him in the face

Vincent Bingham was driving in Cincinnati Monday when a cicada got a little too close for comfort, causing him to crash his car into a utility pole.

"I was driving, and I’m guessing it was a cicada flew in and smacked me right in the face," Bingham told an officer at the scene of the crash in bodycam footage released by the Cincinnati Police Department.

Witnesses of the crash told the responding officer that Bingham wasn't swerving or speeding until he randomly jerked the wheel, causing him to total his car.

The officer said he's "tempted to believe" Bingham because he had a cicada stuck in the console of his car at the time.

Trillions of Brood X cicadas are swarming across parts of the eastern United States and the Midwest for the first time in 17 years.

Bingham is far from the first person to be inconvenienced by the red-eyed insects. A chartered plane for members of the media to cover President Joe Biden's first overseas trip Tuesday was delayed by seven hours after the noisy bugs invaded the aircraft, causing mechanical problems.

There are so many cicadas in Maryland and Virginia that they have even shown up on the weather radar, according to the National Weather Service.