China responds to reports of spy balloon in US, Biden's financial move on Delaware home and more top headlines

EYE IN THE SKY - China responds after suspected spy balloon seen flying over US. Continue reading …

FIRST ON FOX - Biden secured $250K line of credit against Delaware beach home. Continue reading …

‘NEW CASES’ - Fungal illness that mimics COVID-19 could spread across the US, experts warn. Continue reading …

FIRST AMENDMENT FIGHT - Veteran sues after being arrested for holding ‘God bless the homeless vets’ sign. Continue reading …

‘NOT THE POLICE’ - This is the biggest threat to Black America: Opinion. Continue reading …

POLITICS

PROTECTING THE HOUSE - House Speaker McCarthy launches new effort to expand the Republican majority in the next election. Continue reading …

GANG OF EIGHT - McCarthy calls for meeting of the minds over suspected Chinese spy balloon. Continue reading …



HOV CLEARING - Arizona bill would allow pregnant women to drive solo in HOV lane. Continue reading …

SEARCH CONTINUES - FBI to search former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home for classified documents. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘IT HAS TO BE PERSONAL’ - Friend, pastor gives her take on motives behind New Jersey GOP councilwoman murder. Continue reading …

SOUR LEMON – CNN host ‘snapped’ at co-host for ‘interrupting’ him during on-set incident. Continue reading …

‘IT HASN’T MET THE DREAM' - Sunny Hostin criticizes American exceptionalism, Pledge of Allegiance. Continue reading …



‘NOW A FULL-BLOWN CARICATURE’ - Conservatives light up Dan Rather for comparing DeSantis policy to Jim Crow. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Omar got the boot because of anti-Semitism. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Hunter Biden versus laptop repairman doesn't seem like a fair fight. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The left is treating this like Armageddon. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SUSSEX SOS - Expert warns Harry and Meghan at risk of having royal titles stripped. Continue reading …



EMPLOYMENT HEADWINDS – Job growth expected to slow as companies put the brake on hiring. Continue reading …

‘VIOLENT ACTS’ - Video shows students mercilessly beat 9-year-old girl on school bus. Continue reading …

STYLE ALL HIS OWN - Former WWE star dead at the age of 68. Continue reading …



BRAVE BEEKEEPING: These workers in China rappel down dangerous cliffs to collect honey from wild bees. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: The Biden laptop scandal continues to unfold as Hunter Biden files retaliatory lawsuits. See video …



WATCH: Where should parents 'draw the line' on financially supporting their adult children? See video …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Despite a decades-long drug problem and no record of legitimate achievement of any kind, Hunter Biden has managed to accumulate the highest possible academic credentials: Georgetown and Yale Law… As well as what appears to be millions and millions and millions of dollars."

- TUCKER CARLSON

