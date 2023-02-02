This is the biggest threat to Black America. Hint: it’s not the police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following the release of graphic body cam footage that showed the brutal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by five Memphis, TN, police officers, the left proceeded to do what it does best: capitalize on Black suffering. Professional race-baiters like former ESPN talking head Jemele Hill rushed to blame White supremacy — a charge that many found not only tired but ludicrous considering all five officers charged in the slaying of Nichols — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith — were Black.

Despite this reality, Hill wasn’t alone in her lunacy. CNN’s Van Jones echoed her sentiment, as did Democrat Reps. Maxwell Frost, of Florida, and Mondaire Jones, of New York, and Black Lives Matter activist Bree Newsome, who made headlines in 2015 when she scaled a flagpole outside the South Carolina State Capitol to remove a Confederate Flag.

Newsome even went so far as to say that it didn’t matter if the officers were black because "racism is what policing is."

For decades, the left has tried desperately to brand racism as the single biggest threat to the safety, prosperity, and progression of the Black community. And this hasn’t been done by mistake; it has been done by intent. It’s been done to divert attention away from reality — a reality visible to anyone not blinded by ignorance but instead driven by truth — the reality that the most serious threat to Black America is neither racism nor White supremacy.

The truth is that the most serious threat to Black America is Progressive America.

And as we step into Black History Month, this is a threat, upon reflection, that I realize is no way new but instead one that has been a constant throughout the course of American history.

It was the left that founded the Ku Klux Klan. It was the left that fought to preserve the institution of slavery. It was the left that sought to relegate my Black great-grandparents to the back of the bus.

And it was the left that founded Planned Parenthood — an institution responsible for the extermination of millions of Black unborn babies.

And while the left denigrates leaders like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for banning so-called Black History, this is the Black history that the left doesn’t want young Black men like me to know.

And the racism of the left hasn’t changed, instead, it’s only gotten worse.

While those on the left are quick to blame so-called White supremacy for the events that took place in Memphis, what they are less eager to point out is that Memphis is a Democrat stronghold: with a Democrat mayor, a Democrat City Council, and a Democrat-led police department.

What they’re even less eager to discuss is the state of Black Americans unfortunate enough to live in a city under Democratic rule. Just look at Chicago, where 80% of homicide victims are black. Or Baltimore, where 77% of high school students can only read at elementary levels.

Progressive policies haven’t just hurt Black America; they have decimated it.

What I learned about the left, I didn’t learn in school, at my university, or in the curriculum of "Critical Race Theory." I was left to learn the truth on my own.

But unfortunately, the rest of Black America often never does.