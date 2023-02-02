LAURA INGRAHAM: The left is treating this like Armageddon

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Rep. Ilhan Omar was kicked off the House Foreign Affairs Committee because of her antisemitic comments, not because of her religion, on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The party that presided over the weaponization of government agencies from the FBI to the EPA is suddenly crying foul? And why? Because their committee position was actually put to a vote. How dare they be held accountable for their own toxic words and abysmal record? Well naturally, their dog-eared scripts about racism and misogyny came in handy.

ILHAN OMAR CLAIMS HOUSE REPUBLICANS ARE EXACTING ‘VENGEANCE’ FOR ‘THEIR MASTER’ TRUMP

…

Now, talk about a double standard. When Republicans lose committee assignments, it's tough luck. When Democrats lose them and are put up to an actual vote, no less, it's Armageddon. But let's be blunt here. Omar lost her position on the Foreign Affairs Committee not because she's a Muslim or wears a headscarf. She lost it because over the years, she's made a series of antisemitic comments. She wasn't treated unfairly. The newly elected House decided that they didn't want someone with her views involved in the oversight of U.S. foreign policy. She's free to serve on other committees, but she should not serve in this particular role, given her radical and antisemitic history. Yeah, I know she's made some apologies, but apparently they weren't convincing.

…

If Democrats want to make this an issue, well, they can try, but the notion that she was discriminated against because of her race or religious background is laughable. We don't need to run through her old clips. We're all sick of hearing her and hearing them. The notion that the party of Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi have any leg to stand on to complain about any of this is absurd.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They packed the January 6 committee with toadies and two Trump-hating Republicans, and they kicked Marjorie Taylor Greene off all committees because they didn't like her views. At the time, we warned Democrats they were setting a precedent that would come back to bite them, but they didn't listen. The GOP, though, was not doing this in a tit-for-tat moment, kicking Schiff and Swalwell off their Intel Committee or Omar off her Foreign Affairs Committee. No — Republicans, by doing that, were being pragmatic.