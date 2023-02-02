FBI to search former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home for classified documents

The FBI is expected to search the home and officer of former Vice President Mike Pence in the coming days for any potential classified documents, Fox News has learned.

The FBI and a representative for Pence would not confirm a potential search, which is believed to be consensual. However, Fox News is told by a source familiar that the FBI will conduct a search, although the timing is unclear.

In recent months, classified materials have turned up one after the other, beginning in August when documents were found in Donald Trump's possession during a raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The former president denies the documents in his possession were classified, however, arguing that as president he had the authority to declassify them.

There is also currently an investigation underway into documents found in President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home, as well as his Penn Biden Center office.

Most recently, Pence found classified documents at his home and reported it to the FBI, pledging full cooperation with any future investigation.