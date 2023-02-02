McCarthy launches ‘Protect the House 2024’ as he aims to expand the GOP majority

EXCLUSIVE – As he works to protect and grow his razor-thin GOP majority in the House of Representatives in next year’s elections, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has launched a new joint fundraising committee.

The Protect The House 2024 committee includes the National Republican Congressional Committee, which is the campaign arm of the House GOP, 20 state parties and 30 incumbent Republicans in the chamber who face potentially challenging re-elections next year. Word of the committee was shared first with Fox News on Friday.

The 30 incumbents involved won House races last November that were among the closest during the 2022 cycle, and the state parties represent many of the battlegrounds that will decide the chamber’s majority in 2024.

McCarthy’s political team says that the speaker is already working to ensure the GOP has "the resources early to combat the liberal money machine." Next week in the nation’s capital, the speaker holds his first major fundraiser of the cycle. Aides say he is working to fully implement the "Commitment to America," which was the policy agenda McCarthy and House Republicans unveiled during last year’s campaign as they fought to regain the majority.

"House Republicans have hit the ground running, the American people sent a message to Washington last November and we are committed to delivering on this mandate," McCarthy told Fox News in a statement. "These members represent the races that will decide the battle for the House in 2024 and I am committed to protecting these seats and expanding our majority this cycle."

The speaker’s political team notes that McCarthy and his related groups spent a massive half a billion dollars on behalf of House GOP candidates in the 2022 election cycle, with McCarthy personally raising a record $150 million and traveling to 47 of the 50 states to campaign with Republican contenders.

Republicans controlled the House majority for eight years before the Democrats won back the chamber in the 2018 midterms. In the 2020 elections, the GOP defied expectations and took a big bite out of Democrats’ majority.

The GOP captured the majority in November’s elections, but hopes of a red wave never materialized, and the party is holding onto a fragile 222-212 majority, with a heavily blue seat currently vacant.

The Cook Report, a top non-partisan political handicapper, on Thursday gave the GOP a slight edge over the Democrats as it released its first ratings for the 2024 landscape, with 10 Democratic held seats listed as toss-ups, compared to nine for the Republicans.

McCarthy’s team said the speaker will also roll out specific state targeted joint fundraising committees for California and New York to continue to compete in these traditionally blue states.

Here’s a list of the 30 House GOP members in the joint fundraising committee include:

John Duarte (CA-13)

John James (MI-10)

Zach Nunn (IA-03)

David Schweikert (AZ-01)

Mike Lawler (NY-17)

Brandon Williams (NY-22)

Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06)

Marc Molinaro (NY-19)

Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05)

Tom Kean Jr. (NJ-07)

Don Bacon (NE-02)

Ryan Zinke (MT-01)

David Valadao (CA-22)

Jen Kiggans (VA-02)

Lauren Boebert (CO-03)

Anthony D'Esposito (NY-04)

Derrick Van Orden (WI-03)

Ken Calvert (CA-41)

Michelle Steel (CA-45)

Mike Garcia (CA-27)

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01)

Kevin Kiley (CA-03)

Scott Perry (PA-10)

Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13)

Ashley Hinson (IA-02)

Monica De La Cruz (TX-15)

Bryan Steil (WI-01)

Chuck Edwards (NC-11)

Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01)

Nancy Mace (SC-01).

The state parties in the joint fundraising committee include:

Arizona Republican Party

New Jersey Republican State Committee

California Republican Party

New Mexico Republican Party

Republican Party of Colorado

NY Republican Federal Campaign Committee

Republican Party of Florida

North Carolina Republican Party

Illinois Republican Party

Ohio Republican Party

Republican Party of Iowa

Oregon Republican Party

Michigan Republican Party

Republican Federal Committee of Pennsylvania

Republican Party of Minnesota

Republican Party of Texas

Nevada Republican Central Committee

Republican Party of Virginia

New Hampshire Republican State Committee

Washington State Republican Party.