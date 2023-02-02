JESSE WATTERS: Omar got the boot because of anti-Semitism

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to the House voting 218-211 to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: [Speaker] McCarthy yanked Omar off foreign affairs to pay back Pelosi for yanking his people off committees. He didn't want to do it. Doesn't think it's right, but he had to do it. You can't let Democrats boot your boys off committees and turn the other cheek. What's good for the goose is good for the gander. Just, don't let it happen again.

Swalwell and Schiff got the boot from Intel because they're liars, leakers and Chinese spy sleepers. And Ilhan got axed because of anti-Semitism. She called Israel evil and said, you know, Jews, it's all about the money. But Omar says she loves Jews, and she had no idea there was a thing with Jews and money.

ILHAN OMAR CLAIMS HOUSE REPUBLICANS ARE EXACTING ‘VENGEANCE’ FOR ‘THEIR MASTER’ TRUMP

That's like me telling dumb blond jokes and Dana getting upset. And I say, Dana, I never knew people tease blonds about their brains. Even I couldn't play that dumb. And it's easy for me. So two white guys got stripped and then a Muslim woman. So how does AOC see it? Omar was fired because of 911.

