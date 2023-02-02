Sunny Hostin criticizes American exceptionalism, Pledge of Allegiance: 'It hasn't met the dream'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin slammed the idea of American exceptionalism on Thursday while discussing the Pledge of Allegiance and said that it "doesn't apply" to a lot of citizens in this country and has not met "the dream."

"The problem I have is this narrative of American exceptionalism that we’ve been taught as kids. I said the Pledge of Allegiance all through my life in school. And then when I got into college, I took an African American history course. And I started realizing that the actual pledge doesn’t apply to a lot of our citizens. It hasn’t met the dream of being exceptional. This country hasn't met this dream of being this beacon on the hill," she said.

She added that until the U.S. meets the "promise" of what it can truly me, "we shouldn’t be touting us out as exceptionalists."

Fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin defended the U.S. and criticized the idea that other countries have it all together.

"The one thing I would say is loving your country is not saying your country is perfect. I love this big, beautiful flawed nation," she said, noting that the U.S. should always be striving for progress.

"I’m well aware of the flaws in this country and I think engaged citizens are the ones that are going to fix that. But there’s a little bit of this narrative of, ‘Europe’s got it all together, we’re a big mess.’ I will just point out, France bans the burka even though they have the largest Muslim population in Europe. As an Arab American, I'm sorry, that’s racist. China, the competing global superpower against the U.S., currently has Uighur Muslims in concentration camps as we speak. They edit Black people out of films in China. Racist right there. Iran is killing women and protesters for not wearing the hijab properly and by the way, some countries in Eastern Europe, criminalized homosexuality until very recently," Farah Griffin continued.

She added that every country on Earth grapples with issues that the U.S. grapples with every day and that the U.S. needs to do better.

"The thing we all have to remember is no place is perfect. Every place has racism. All the isms exist in every country on the face of the earth. The difference it seems is we’re supposed to be the ones that can call it out without a problem. Those things are narrowing," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

Goldberg argued the "freedom to learn about different people" was narrowing.

"Don’t let them tell you what kind of school your kids should go to. Your kids should go to a school that helps them understand their place in their country, and how not to be. That’s our job," Goldberg continued.

The House Judiciary Committee debated an amendment to the committee rules proposed by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Wednesday. Gaetz proposed a rule that would require the committee to recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of meetings.

Gaetz clashed with Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., who suggested that anyone who supported an insurrection against the United States should be not be allowed to lead the pledge.