Friend of murdered New Jersey GOP councilwoman says attack was 'personal': She was a 'beautiful soul'

Republican New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was gunned down in her car outside her Sayreville apartment Wednesday night, according to officials, and her friend says only a person with "no heart" could have done it.

Friend and Pastor Nelia Rodriguez said she believed Dwumfour was the victim of a targeted and "personal attack."

"We believe it [was] very personal because she was shot seven times in the face and another seven shots were hitting everywhere [else]," Rodriguez said on "The Ingraham Angle." "So for somebody to get so close to somebody and shoot them so many times, it has to be personal."

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said the investigation into Dwumfour's death is ongoing. Officials have not released a motive or any information about a suspect.

The 30-year-old mother was active in her community and church and was serving a three-year term in office, according to the Sayreville Borough Council.

Host Laura Ingraham asked why anyone would do such a thing.

"There's probably not an answer," Rodriguez said. "Why would somebody do that? Somebody who has no heart, somebody who has no love for community, somebody who could have been jealous. It could have been many reasons why somebody would hurt somebody like her, who was such a beautiful soul, who loved everybody, who always smiled."

"She never said no. She would take her jacket off to give it to you. Her soul was so beautiful. She was such a light to everybody in the community. That is horrifying to even think of anybody trying to hurt her."

The pastor said she doesn't believe police have any leads other than they are reportedly looking for a man who was standing next to her car before running off into the woods.

Dwumfour served as the chair of the Public Safety Committee and worked closely with police to reduce crime, Glenn Skarzynski, business administrator for the Borough of Sayreville, told Fox News earlier Thursday.

Skarzynski said he doesn't think that relationship played a role in her murder.

"I can't think of anything that she could have done or said that would have made her a target of such a heinous act. Nothing that would lead us to believe it had any role in the public safety community had nothing to do with this horrifying incident," he said.

Investigators are asking residents to share tips or surveillance video.

