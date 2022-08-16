Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago woman charged with killing panhandler during turf war

A Chicago woman has been charged with murder after allegedly killing a man with a 3-foot-long metal stake

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman killed a fellow panhandler while they fought over turf along a Chicago expressway last Friday.

Mary Normand, 26, and Eriberto Hernandez, 47, had "ongoing issues" about panhandling on the southbound Edens Expressway exit ramp at Wilson Avenue, Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.

CHICAGO POLICE WILL DIVERT SOME COPS FROM NEIGHBORHOODS TO PROTECT MOVIE SETS: REPORT

Mary Normand booking photo.

Mary Normand booking photo. (Illinois State Police)

At 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Normand accused Hernandez of panhandling in her territory. The disagreement quickly turned physical. 

Normand repeatedly struck Hernandez with a 3-foot-long metal stake and then pushed him under a moving box truck, Hanichak said.

After Hernandez was run over by the truck, Normand continued to repeatedly beat him with the stake while he cried for help and attempted to defend himself with his hands.

76-YEAR-OLD CHICAGO MAN CHARGED WITH ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT OF 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL

Mary Normand disappeared from the scene but police arrested her almost five hours later when she returned to the scene.

Mary Normand disappeared from the scene but police arrested her almost five hours later when she returned to the scene. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Hernandez was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, he did not survive the assault. The Cook County medical examiner ruled the death as a homicide.

Despite panhandling in the same area as Hernandez, Normand is not homeless, Assistant Public Defender Jennifer Hodel said. Normand lives with her fiancé and has been working at real estate company for the last three years, Hodel said. 

Normand ran away from the scene but returned almost five hours later and was arrested, according to Fox 5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Normand was ordered held without bail on a count of first-degree murder by Judge Maryam Ahmad.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 