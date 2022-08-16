Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

76-year-old Chicago man charged with alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

Juan Roldon was reportedly arrested less than an hour after the alleged incident

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer
A 76-year-old man was arrested in Chicago over the weekend for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Police apprehended Juan Roldon Saturday afternoon at 2:53 p.m., less than an hour after the alleged incident, local Fox32 reported.

Law enforcement officials said that the attack took place on Chicago's North Side.

Roldon now faces three felony charges for criminal sexual assault by force, criminal sexual abuse by force, and unlawful restraint.

Mugshot of Juan Roldon, arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Chicago (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

The defendant was scheduled for an appearance in bond court on Tuesday. Fox News reached out to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for more information, but they did not immediately respond.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Roldon was being processed into custody by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

The weekend of the assault so a significant amount of violent crime that also included 44 people getting shot – with 8 fatalities – in 35 separate incidents, according to the Chicago Police Department. 

Violent crime across all major categories has increased 36% compared to the same time period last year, 28% compared to 2020, 15% since 2019 and 5% since 2018.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.