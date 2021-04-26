Chicago weekend violence: 4 people murdered, at least 20 others wounded

Four people were murdered and at least 20 others were wounded during shootings throughout Chicago over the weekend, when police also announced the charges against a man who gunned down a 7-year-old girl at local McDonald’s drive-thru, according to authorities.

There were 20 shootings throughout the Windy City from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, when 24 people were struck by bullets, Chicago Police Department (CPD) said Monday.

The earliest shooting reported over the weekend was a homicide involving a 27-year-old man who was discovered "lying on the street" of West 61st street in Englewood, unresponsive and with bullet wounds in his leg and stomach, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, police have said the shooting victims ranged in age from 15 to 62 years old. The murder victims were 27, 30 and 36, though the fourth person’s age has not yet been identified.

On Saturday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Marion Lewis for fatally shooting 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams while she and her father were waiting in the drive-thru line of a local McDonald’s on April 18.

Lewis was nabbed on Thursday and hit with a slew of charges, including, but not limited to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, vehicular hijacking, aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle – all of which are felonies, police said.

Police said he was one of the people responsible for shooting Adams multiple times. Police tried to arrest Lewis during a traffic stop, at which point he ran off and "attempted to carjack a vehicle with a family inside," officials said. A police officer shot Lewis while trying to intervene.