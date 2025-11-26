Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Campus Radicals

Chicago Public Schools policy allows unlimited absences for illegal alien children amid ICE operations

Parents can cite 'safety' concerns to keep children home without providing specific details

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
close
'A sad commentary on how far our city has fallen:’ Chicago pastor slams public school system for $14.5 million in ‘excessive’ travel spending Video

'A sad commentary on how far our city has fallen:’ Chicago pastor slams public school system for $14.5 million in ‘excessive’ travel spending

Chicago Pastor Corey Brooks condemned school leaders after an Inspector General report revealed millions spent on travel while only 30% of students read at grade level and fewer than one in five are proficient in math.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A Chicago Public Schools (CPS) policy allows illegal immigrant students excused absences if they or their family members are afraid of federal immigration enforcement activities in the area.

A document called Chicago Public Schools' Attendance Coding for Safety Concerns Related to Federal Representative Activity, obtained by education watchdog Defending Education, affirms that illegal immigrant students can be marked as "excused" if a parent conveys to the school that they fear federal immigration authorities.

Immigration enforcement actions are dubbed "federal representative-related procedures" in the school's policy, which was reaffirmed by the school board in February. 

Chicago students

Students walk to A.N. Pritzker elementary school on January 12, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CAMPUS RADICALS COAST TO COAST

"If a parent/guardian reports an absence and attributes it to fear of federal representative-related procedures, schools CAN excuse the absence under 'concern for student health and safety,'" the policy says. "In the memo box, 'concern for student health and safety' should be written."

No specific details about the absence are required — just that a student's health and safety might be in jeopardy — and the policy explicitly states that "CPS policy does not provide a time limit" on how long fear of federal immigration enforcement can be used to obtain excused absences.

The reason for a student's absence must be communicated via one of the district's approved methods to be considered an "excused absence."

Further, if a parent is "impacted by federal representative-related procedures," he or she can designate a guardian to inform the school that the child needs an excused absence.

Chicago public school student walking

A guardian and child leave Hamline Elementary School after word that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were allegedly denied entry to the school, according to Chicago Public School officials on Jan. 24, 2025. (Audrey Richardson/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHERS ABSENT AT LEAST 10 DAYS IN PAST SCHOOL YEAR: REPORT

Another provision in the policy allows students an excused absence if they want to attend a "Civic Event," defined as "an event sponsored by a non-profit organization or governmental entity that is open to the public" that "includes, but is not limited to, an artistic or cultural performance or educational gathering that supports the mission of the sponsoring non-profit organization."

"Chicago Public Schools is effectively telling families that fear of federal law enforcement is a standing excuse to keep children out of class with no time limit and no paper trail," said Kendall Tietz, an investigative reporter at Defending Education. "CPS should not be turning attendance policy into a sanctuary immigration tool. Instead, public schools should be focused on getting kids to school and keeping accurate records, not quietly encouraging truancy and obstructing cooperation with federal authorities. This policy undermines both student learning and the rule of law."

Agents and police in Chicago's Little Village

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conduct operations in the Little Village neighborhood, a predominantly Mexican American community in Chicago on Nov. 8, 2025.  (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The school system received more than $1.5 billion in federal taxpayer funds in FY 2024, according to its own budget reporting.

CPS' Office of Inspector General recently exposed $14.5 million in "excessive" travel expenses by the school system during FY 2023 and FY 2024, all while only 30.5% of students in grades 3–8 were proficient in reading, and just 18.3% of students were proficient in math in the spring of 2024. 

CPS representatives did not return a request for comment.

Read the full document:

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue