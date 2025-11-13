Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

More than 40 percent of Chicago public school teachers absent at least 10 days in past school year: Report

Every year the Illinois State Board of Education reports the percentage of teachers who logged fewer than 10 absences

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
close
‘This has to stop’: Chicago alderman blasts city leaders over anti-Trump pushback Video

‘This has to stop’: Chicago alderman blasts city leaders over anti-Trump pushback

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez criticizes Chicago's liberal leadership for its continued fight against the Trump administration's immigration policies and more on 'Fox Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Illinois State Board of Education revealed in a new report that 43.2 percent of teachers in Chicago Public Schools (CPS) logged 10 or more absences for the 2024-25 school year. 

At the end of October every year, the Board reports the percentage of teachers who logged fewer than 10 absences for non-professional development reasons, family emergency leaves of absences, or other medical-related reasons.

The Illinois Policy Institute, a free market think tank, reported that this "marks the lowest teacher attendance rate recorded in CPS in nearly a decade. It’s also nearly 10 percentage points lower than the statewide teacher attendance rate."

BIBLE COLLEGE SAYS CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS DISCRIMINATE OVER FAITH-BASED HIRING PRACTICES

Cloud Gate, known as The Bean, in Chicago

The Illinois Policy Center, a think tank that tracks public policy decisions in Illinois, released a report showing state data that "more than 2 in 5 Chicago Public Schools teachers missed 10 or more school days in the 2024-2025 school year." (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PRELIMINARY DATA SHOWS CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS ENROLLMENT FALLS TO HISTORIC LOW: REPORT

The institute explained further to Fox News Digital that the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) should be striving to improve their own members' attendance.

"During the past 15 years, since the radical takeover of Chicago Teachers Union leadership, academics at Chicago Public Schools have taken a second seat to politics. The latest state report card shows just 43% of Chicago students can read at grade level and only 27% are proficient in math — even after Illinois lowered the bar for what ‘proficient’ means. This is happening as CTU leaders focus on politics outside the classroom, instead of what’s best for children and families," said Hannah Schmid, policy researcher for the Illinois Policy Institute. 

"CTU should be addressing the chronic absenteeism crisis among students, as well as improving their own members' attendance. Instead, CTU leadership encourages teachers to miss school for activist days and political lobbying, when CPS teachers already miss school more than teachers in the rest of the state. Illinois students require stability to learn and they deserve educators who lead by example. It leaves CPS students struggling," Schmid said.

Chicago Public Schools logo

The Chicago Tribune, which reported the numbers, noted that Chicago teachers are paid a median salary of $95,000, "significantly more than what teachers are paid in the suburbs and more than "any other large school district in the nation." (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Tribune noted that Chicago teachers are paid a median salary of $95,000, "significantly more than what teachers are paid in the suburbs and more than any other large school district in the nation."

ILLINOIS CHANGES BENCHMARKS THAT PROVED PROFICIENCY IN MATH, ENGLISH ON STANDARDIZED TESTS

On top of chronic teacher absence, CPS official enrollment continues to decline. Interim CPS CEO Macquline King announced in September that the current enrollment total is 316,224, a 2.8% drop compared to last school year.

classroom file

Chicago teachers were absent at higher rates than their state colleagues, a new report finds. (iStock)

Neither CTU, CPS, nor the board responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

Close modal

Continue