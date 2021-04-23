Chicago police release graphic videos of Brighton Park shooting that left suspect dead, cop wounded

Authorities in Chicago on Friday released graphic video footage from a March 25 shooting in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood that left a suspect dead and a police officer wounded.

The footage is from the bodycams worn by responding officers, including one who suffered a gunshot wound, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.

Police had responded to the area on a call about gunfire at a Home Depot store in the area. They later claimed that the suspect, identified as Trevon Chadwell, 18, had shot a security guard in the head, then later shot a police officer in a shoulder during a chase.

The security guard, identified as Kevin Lockett, survived the shooting and was progressing in rehabilitation efforts in a hospital, family members told WLS-TV of Chicago.

In one video clip, officers are heard inside their patrol car as they arrive in the area.

"He’s running, he’s running. Let’s go get him," one officer is heard saying after spotting the suspect.

The officer then exits the car, runs down an alley, opens a gate – and is quickly shot by the suspect, who is seen a short distance away.

"Ah, ah. I’m shot. I’m shot. I’m shot," the officer yells to his partner after he falls to the ground.

A radio call is made for an ambulance and the partner is seen in another video, dragging the wounded officer to a safer area.

Other graphic videos show other officers arriving at the scene, tracking down the suspect and killing him in a shootout, with a large pool of blood seen near his body.

The wounded Chicago police officer was the fourth from the city's force to be shot this year, FOX 32 reported.