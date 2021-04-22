Chicago child murder suspect shot multiple times while trying to carjack family, police say

A Chicago murder suspect connected to the killing of a 7-year-old girl was shot by police officers multiple times Thursday during an attempted carjacking on a busy freeway in rush hour traffic, authorities said.

Chicago police officers were surveilling the suspect in connection with the investigation into the fatal shooting of Jaslyn Adams just after 4 p.m.

Adams was killed Sunday at a McDonald's drive-thru with her 29-year-old father, Jontae Adams, who has been hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

The officers were observing the unidentified suspect when the suspect got into a vehicle in an attempted escape before traveling on the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 290 freeway, Chicago Police Superintendant David Brown said.

"The suspect then crashed his vehicle on the shoulder and then attempted to carjack a family's vehicle stopped in traffic," he said.

The officers confronted the suspect, who was struck multiple times by gunfire, Brown said. It was not clear if the suspect -- who was taken to a hospital -- brandished a weapon.

"We don't know if the offender shot back," Brown said. "We can't determine at this point."

Investigators recovered two firearms onthe suspect, Brown said. He declined to disclose what kind of weapons were found. He said there were other people involved in Thursday's incident, but did not provide details.

The city's Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate the shooting.