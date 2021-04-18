Chicago McDonald's drive-thru turns into horror scene after 7-year-old girl shot, father injured

A Chicago dad was seriously injured, and his seven-year-old daughter was killed by gunshots while they were sitting in a drive-thru at a McDonald’s Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:18 p.m. local time in the Windy City’s Homan Square neighborhood, in the 3200 block of W. Roosevelt, Chicago police told Fox News.

A video shot by a bystander at the scene shows officers pulling the victims out of the car. The moment officers pull the seven-year-old girl from the passenger side, a person off-camera can be heard shouting: "Oh s---! They killed a baby!"

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN VIDEO BELOW

Police said the two victims were inside a vehicle near a parking lot "when they heard gunshots and felt pain."

The girl was struck "multiple times" to the body, and the 29-year-old dad was struck to the torso, police said.

CHICAGO-AREA SHOOTINGS ON EXPRESSWAYS PROMPT ILLINOIS STATE POLICE TO SPEND $12.5M ON CAMERAS

An on-scene transported the father and daughter to John Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The father is in serious condition, police said.

The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. Chicago's Fox 32 showed the McDonald’s parking lot cordoned off with tape.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No suspects are in custody, and area detectives are investigating, Chicago police told Fox News.