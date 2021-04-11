Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago's Crime Wave
Published

Chicago-area shootings on expressways prompt Illinois State Police to spend $12.5M on cameras

Expressways in Cook County, which includes Chicago, have seen 60 shootings so far this year, after 128 shootings in 2020 and 52 in 2019

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

An unsolved shooting death in 2019 is now helping Illinois State Police to boost video surveillance along Chicago-area expressways.

The state police plan to spend $12.5 million to install high-powered cameras at 47 locations along the roadways, which have seen spikes in shootings in recent years.

Expressways in Cook County, which includes Chicago, have seen 60 shootings so far this year, after 128 shootings in 2020 and 52 in 2019, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.

The money for the cameras is being supplied through the Tamara Clayton Expressway Camera Act, named for a driver whose shooting death in 2019 along Interstate 57 in Cicero remains unsolved, FOX 32 reported.

CHICAGO POLICE SEARCHING FOR SECOND GUNMAN IN ROAD RAGE SHOOTING OF 21-MONTH-OLD CHILD

The cameras are able to read license plate numbers even on moving vehicles, according to the station.

Heavy traffic is seen on Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Associated Press)

Heavy traffic is seen on Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Associated Press)

The devices will be used only for investigating shootings, not for traffic violations such as speeding, the Chicago Sun-Times reported in February.

Clayton was a U.S. Postal Service worker who was killed while traveling to work, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Illinois Legislature passed the camera-funding bill in 2020 and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it into law, the newspaper reported.

"No one should feel afraid for their life or safety on Illinois expressways," Pritzker said at the time, according to the Sun-Times.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money