Illinois

Chicago man gets life sentence for fatally shooting 5 during home invasion

Lionel Parks, 35, ransacked Elijah Jackson's home with an accomplice in 2016

Associated Press
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22

A Chicago man convicted of fatally shooting five people during a 2016 home invasion has been sentenced to life in prison.

A Cook County judge on Thursday sentenced Lionel Parks, 35, who was convicted in July in the December 2016 killings at a drug dealer’s home on the city's South Side, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Four of the victims, Elijah Jackson, 36; his pregnant sister, Shacora Jackson, 40; Shacora Jackson’s daughter, Nateyah Hines, 19; and Scott Thompson, 46, were found fatally shot at the scene.

Illinois crime

Lionel Parks, 35, has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a Chicago home invasion that saw five people fatally shot.

A fifth person, 19-year-old Shakeyah Jackson, died more than 10 months later of injuries suffered in the attack at the home. A family member who was 22 years old at the time of the attack was also shot but survived by playing dead, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Parks went to Elijah Jackson’s home in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood to socialize with him twice on Dec. 17, 2016, before returning a third time that day and forcing his way inside with an armed accomplice.

Parks and the second gunman ransacked the house looking for money and drugs before shooting the victims and fleeing, prosecutors said.

Only Parks was charged in connection with the killings.