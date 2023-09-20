Chicago driver gets carjacked by armed men in crime-rampant city as pedestrians drive by

A dramatic video shows the moment a Chicago driver was carjacked in a coordinated, blindsided attack by several armed men, further highlighting the city’s rampant and flagrant crime wave.

Surveillance footage, posted online and shared with Fox News Digital, appears to show the victim parked on the side of the road near a major intersection on the 1700 block of North Western when several armed men rapidly approach and steal his vehicle.

The crime took place at night and the victim was idling with his lights on when, seemingly out of nowhere, an SUV and a sedan coming from the opposite direction serve across several lanes of traffic and envelop the vehicle, blocking a potential escape. The front-seat passenger of the SUV, angled in front of the victim’s vehicle, then exits and points a firearm directly at the victim.

The victim can be seen attempting to pull forward when the driver of the SUV also moves forward to further block the escape. Two suspects also emerge from the sedan and stand near the vehicle. Then the assailants gain entry to the victim’s vehicle.

ILLINOIS MAN, TEEN FACE FELONY CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY ATTACKING CHICAGO POLICE OFFICERS WITH WOODEN FLAGPOLES

The victim is dragged out of the vehicle. Seconds later, as the sedan and SUV drive away, the victim can be seen facedown on the street. He appears conscious and looking around, but is lying still.

At least two of the carjackers enter the victim’s vehicle, but do not immediately drive away. Then the other perpetrators’ return for a few moments when all three vehicles, including the victim’s vehicle, drive away.

The entire video and the depicting crime were less than two minutes.

KILLER AT LARGE AFTER ADULT COUPLE, 2 CHILDREN AND 3 DOGS FOUND SHOT TO DEATH IN ILLINOIS HOME

The close coordination and timing suggests these perpetrators have some experience in stealing cars.

CHICAGO POLICE OFFICERS HOSPITALIZED AFTER SUSPECT UNLEASHES VIOLENT DOGS ON THEM

At least seven pedestrian vehicles can be seen driving through the intersection as the crime is happening.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chicago Police Department for additional information on the incident but did not immediately receive a response.

The Democrat-run city, led by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot before her successor Brandon Johnson won the mayoral election in 2023, has succumbed to a wave of violence and criminal activity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dozens of people, including a 6-year-old, were shot in Chicago over Labor Day weekend. The violent shootings also included a 13-year-old, who was shot in the head, and two 15-year-old teens were among six killed in separate incidents.