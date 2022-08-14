Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago hit-and-run leaves three dead, one injured

Chicago police said no arrests have been made

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hit-and-run crash in Chicago on Sunday morning left three people dead and another injured.

The incident happened on early Sunday morning in the city's South Shore neighborhood, according to FOX 32, when a car traveling southbound on the 7000 block of S. Jeffery hit four people.

Three male victims were taken to the University of Chicago hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said that another male victim was taken to Stroger Hospital and his condition is unknown.

WASHINGTON STATE TROOPER RECOVERS MORE THAN $10K IN ELECTRONICS FROM STOLEN TRUCK

Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer.

Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer. (iStock)

A graphic video of the incident circulating on social media shows a car driving into a group of people without showing any sign of slowing down.

The Jeffery Pub in Chicago said in a Facebook post that the car was traveling at a "high rate of speed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Good Morning community. A very unfortunate tragic event occurred early this morning after closing. A small group of people were in the street and an unidentified vehicle drove past at a very high rate of speed injuring several people and some deceased. Our hearts heavy this morning that such tragic event has occurred. And to those that lost a loved one or friend we stand with you. We always encourage everyone to leave and go to your vehicles right away to make it home safe. And tonight this happened. If anyone has any information to assist in finding out who did this please contact us immediately and you will remain anonymous," the Facebook post states.

No arrests have been made, according to police. The incident is under investigation.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.