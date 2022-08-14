Expand / Collapse search
Washington state trooper recovers more than $10K in electronics from stolen truck

By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Washington State Patrol is working to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and identification cards to their rightful owners after being recovered from a stolen vehicle.

The discovery made in Fife was announced Saturday afternoon on Twitter. 

The owner of the stolen vehicle out of Seattle warned authorities that there were guns inside. When a trooper located and approached the vehicle, he saw a 43-year-old woman inside, but no guns. 

The woman was taken into custody.

While searching the vehicle, the trooper found stolen devices, more than 50 ID cards and an industrial card reader. WSP estimates the value of the stolen goods exceeds $10,000.

The woman arrested was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft and fraud, FOX13 News Seattle reported.

