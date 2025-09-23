Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk's accused assassin stares down death penalty case with limited defense options

Tyler Robinson’s case tests Utah’s capital defense system and death penalty standards, experts say

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price , Michael Ruiz Fox News
This pretty much takes insanity plea for Kirk suspect 'off the table,' expert says Video

This pretty much takes insanity plea for Kirk suspect 'off the table,' expert says

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro joins 'America's Newsroom' to share more details on Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin, as well as his roommate's potential culpability and the growing issue of how Gen Z's internet access can lead to radicalization.

OREM, Utah – The murder case against the man accused of killing conservative speaker Charlie Kirk is already facing major legal hurdles — from questions about defense funding to whether the crime even qualifies for the death penalty under Utah law.

Tyler Robinson, 22, is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail. Prosecutors say he climbed onto a rooftop at Utah Valley University, shot Kirk from about 200 yards away and fled before surrendering near his home in Washington, Utah.

Defending Robinson is proving to be no simple task. Utah requires attorneys in death penalty cases to have prior trial and capital case experience, and at least two must be appointed. That level of commitment can consume a year or more of full-time work, experts told Fox News Digital, forcing lawyers to set aside other clients and personal obligations.

"It’s a huge undertaking to represent someone in a case like this," Utah criminal defense lawyer Randall Spencer, who has handled multiple capital cases, told Fox News Digital. "It really is a sacrifice for defense attorneys who take on this kind of work."

'WHAT WOULD JESUS DO?' UTAH STUDENTS TORN ON DEATH PENALTY FOR CHARLIE KIRK'S ACCUSED KILLER

Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson is accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP; Utah Gov. Spencer Cox)

Spencer said counties typically pay far less than the true cost of such representation, and the work is often underfunded. If qualified local counsel can’t be found, the court can admit outside attorneys — though Spencer expects Utah will provide experienced in-state representation.

"There will be very good counsel found, likely within Utah," Spencer said. 

But others warn the state isn’t well-prepared to quickly handle a case of this scale. Randolph Rice, another veteran attorney, said Utah’s system leaves significant gaps.

"The current contract between Utah County and the Public Defender Association doesn’t cover the costs of hiring a death penalty lawyer and experts," Rice said. "That means separate contracts, and ultimately, taxpayers footing the bill."

Even lower-cost cases require years of work and specialized experts — from mental health evaluators to jury consultants, Rice said. 

CHARGING DOCUMENTS TO REVEAL NEXT PHASE IN KIRK ASSASSINATION PROBE AS SUSPECT EXPECTED IN COURT

Tyler Robinson on camera at his first court hearing.

Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, appears by camera before 4th District Court Judge Tony Graf on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, for his initial court appearance in Provo, Utah. (Scott G Winterton/Pool via Deseret News)

"This isn’t just another file," Rice said. "The lawyer has to ask: Can I realistically set aside every other case to devote the thousands of hours this will take?"

"This is a case which will be all-consuming and will take up 24 hours a day for a long time because, I know from experience, even when they're (defense lawyers) sleeping, this case is going to be going through their minds constantly," Spencer emphasized on the scale of taking on a case like this. 

Legal experts caution that pursuing capital punishment may not be straightforward. Utah law requires specific aggravating factors — such as killing a law enforcement officer or creating a great risk to others.

"I don’t believe this is a slam-dunk death penalty case," Spencer said, noting the defense will likely argue no one beyond Kirk was at risk. Prosecutors may rely on the "great risk to others" theory, a strategy Spencer said could face significant challenges in court.

UTAH PROSECUTORS PREPARE POTENTIAL DEATH PENALTY CASE AGAINST CHARLIE KIRK SUSPECT TYLER JAMES ROBINSON

Charlie Kirk on Utah Valley University campus

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah, prior to his assassination. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

One major factor potentially shaping the outcome of Robinson's case is the testimony of the victim’s widow, Erica Kirk, who has publicly offered forgiveness towards Robinson.

"The reality is that death penalty cases…take a heavy toll on the family of the deceased," Spencer said. "Her position could absolutely influence how prosecutors proceed. We've seen similar cases where families’ voices helped lead to a life-without-parole deal."

Defense attorneys also face heavy scrutiny in cases involving public figures, including media coverage, community outrage and even threats.

"A lawyer must be prepared for the personal and professional toll of being in that spotlight," Rice said. 

DEATH PENALTY LOOMS FOR CHARLIE KIRK’S ACCUSED KILLER BUT LEGAL BAR IS HIGH AS TRUMP, COX MOUNT PRESSURE

'Certainly possible' Charlie Kirk suspect could face more charges, Utah County DA says Video

Even if the death penalty is pursued, Spencer said the process could take years, with long appeals and significant emotional strain for everyone involved.

Robinson is set to appear in Utah County court on Sept. 29 for a hearing where he must decide whether to challenge the evidence at a preliminary hearing or proceed directly to arraignment. If the case advances, Rice said the court will determine probable cause before Robinson enters a plea.

Even if prosecutors pursue the death penalty, experts said appeals and delays could stretch the case out for years. More likely, they noted, Robinson could eventually agree to a plea deal to avoid trial.

"The system will play out in a fair way," Spencer said.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has said that the state plans to seek the death penalty if the case moves forward to trial. President Donald Trump also weighed in, saying he hopes Robinson receives the death penalty if convicted.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
