Charging documents to reveal next phase in Kirk assassination probe as suspect expected in court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

PROVO, Utah – The Utah County Attorney's Office told Fox News they are "optimistic" that charges will be filed on Tuesday against Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah native who was arrested last week for the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray is planning a noon MDT press conference on Tuesday at the Utah County Health & Justice Building in Provo, Utah – about a 15-minute drive from Utah Valley University's campus, where Kirk was killed less than one week ago.

The press conference is scheduled as prosecutors approach the three-business-day deadline to issue formal charging documents against Robinson, who was arrested on Friday at his home in Washington, Utah, following a 33-hour manhunt after Kirk was killed Wednesday.

If the attorney's office meets the noon deadline, charges will be announced at the press conference and then Robinson will make his first court appearance at 3 p.m. MDT virtually from the Utah County Jail in Spanish Fork, Utah, where Robinson is being held under "special watch," according to authorities.

UTAH PROSECUTORS PREPARE POTENTIAL DEATH PENALTY CASE AGAINST CHARLIE KIRK SUSPECT TYLER JAMES ROBINSON

If there is a delay announcing Robinson's formal charges, the announcement would slide to Friday as the attorney's office can extend the deadline up to three business days.

DEATH PENALTY LOOMS FOR CHARLIE KIRK’S ACCUSED KILLER, BUT LEGAL BAR IS HIGH AS TRUMP, COX MOUNT PRESSURE

The remote hearing will be livestreamed. The likely brief hearing is intended to inform Robinson of the charges against him and provide him with an attorney if he has not already retained one, Gray shared in a statement to Fox News.

Robinson "was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail early Friday morning on suspicion of committing three crimes related to the murder" of Kirk, Gray said. Those crimes include aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and a felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury.

Gray has indicated Robinson's formal charges will likely be consistent with his preliminary charges. Robinson is being held without bail.

"Under Utah law, aggravated murder carries a penalty of either death, life in prison without the possibility of parole, or twenty-five years to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Obstruction of justice carries a penalty of one to fifteen years in prison. Felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury carries a penalty of five years to life in prison," the attorney's office shared in a statement.

If the Utah County Attorney's office meets the Tuesday deadline, charges will be listed on the "Criminal Information" document, which will trigger the formal start of the criminal case against Robinson.

A possible delay would indicate his office requires additional time to prepare the charges, according to Gray.

"Our ability to file charges depends on how quickly we can gather and carefully review mountains of evidence. We will be thorough and deliberate at every stage of this case," he said.

"My office’s mission is to protect our community by vigorously investigating and prosecuting crime, compassionately assisting crime victims, and seeking justice for all. We will spare no effort to achieve those ends in this, and every case," Gray added.

Attorney General Derek Brown told Fox News Digital on Friday that Robinson could face a combination of state and federal charges.

President Donald Trump and Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, have both called for the death penalty against Robinson, which is a possibility under Utah state law.

The media frenzy had mostly dissipated on Utah Valley University’s campus on the evening of Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, as students and locals returned to campus to pay their respects to Kirk.

As campus reopened for UVU students seeking mental health resources and employees returning to work, memorials filled the grass outside campus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Inside the UVU courtyard, an American flag now hangs where Kirk stood before his assassination less than a week ago. More tributes, including flowers, American flags and messages to Kirk have been placed inside the courtyard.

Fox News' Melissa Chrise contributed to this report.