Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Chaos at the Capitol: Over 40 Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested in Senate office building: police

A protest for a Gaza cease-fire leads to 49 arrests at the Senate Office Building.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Capitol Hill Senate office building Video

Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Capitol Hill Senate office building

Pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the Hart Senate office building on Capitol Hill and scaled a massive sculpture Monday.

A protest for a cease-fire in Gaza led to over 40 arrests at the Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Monday, according to Fox 5 Washington D.C.

The pro-Palestinian protesters were demanding a cease-fire in Gaza while illegally demonstrating inside the Congressional space, according to authorities.

Just after 10 a.m., a Capitol spokesperson told Fox 5 that the demonstrators arrived, with one man even climbing a statue in the atrium, before being charged with resisting arrest.

Officers could even be seen using zip ties to restrain the protesters as they carried them away, according to reports.

PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATORS SWARM ON CAPITOL HILL, DEMAND GAZA CEASEFIRE AS POLICE ARREST PROTESTERS

Pro-Palestinian protestors occupy Senate Office Building

More than 40 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested at the Hart Senate Office Building on Monday by U.S. Capitol Police officers. 

In total, 49 people were arrested and charged with crowding, obstructing, and disruption, according to capitol officials. 

Earlier in the day, just hours before the annual White House Hanukkah party, 18 Jewish elders chained themselves to the White House gates to demand the U.S. to stop funding and arming the genocide in Gaza, according to a post on X by Jewish Voice for Peace.

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS WILL NOT ANSWER WHETHER HAMAS IS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

Protestors arrested at Senate Office Building

Protest for Gaza cease-fire leads to 49 arrests in Senate Office Building on Monday, December 11. 

"As elders, our hearts are shattered watching the Israeli military murder thousands of Palestinians, destroying families and lives. Everyone should be able to grow old like we have. We chained ourselves to the White House to demand a permanent cease-fire in Gaza now," the group posted on X.

REPUBLICANS BLAST PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTS AT DNC: 'NATION'S CAPITAL IS UNDER SIEGE'

Palestinian March

People raise flags and posters during a rally held by American Muslims for Palestine calling for a cease fire in Gaza near the Washington Monument in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2023. (REUTERS/Bonnie Cash)

18 citations were issued as a result and the demonstrators were cleared off the premises, according to U.S. Park Police. 

The U.S. Capitol Police and the White House were not immediately available for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP