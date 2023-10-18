Expand / Collapse search
Capitol Protests

Pro-Palestine demonstrators swarm inside Capitol Hill, demand ceasefire as police begin arresting protesters

The protesters demanded for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Pro-Palestinians protesters take over Capitol Hill Video

Pro-Palestinians protesters take over Capitol Hill

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered in the Cannon Rotunda on Capitol Hill. (Credit: Liz Elkind for Fox News Digital)

Pro-Palestine protestors swarmed the Cannon Rotunda in Capitol Hill on Wednesday, with hundreds of protestors demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Footage from inside the Cannon Office Building shows a large group chanting "Ceasefire Now!" and calling for Congress to demand the fighting stop in Israel. The protestors were spotted wearing black T-shirts reading, ‘Jews Say Ceasefire Now.'

Protesters

Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters have taken to the Cannon Rotunda at the Capitol asking for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. (Liz Elkind/Fox News Digital)

Protesters

Protesters were seen inside the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon. (Liz Elkind/ Fox News Digital)

The group Jewish Voice for Peace said in a X post that "over 350" demonstrators," including two dozen rabbis," are inside the large rotunda with thousands outside the U.S. Capitol.

PRESIDENT BIDEN VITIS ISRAEL AS IDF BLAMES GAZA HOSPITAL BLAST ON HAMAS

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) say that demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional buildings and are working to clear the crowd. USCP said in a X post that they warned the growing number of protesters to stop demonstrating and "when they did not comply we began arresting them."

USCP did not say how many demonstrators have been arrested, but did say that so far three were arrested and charged with assault on a police officer during the demonstrations.

Protesters

Capitol Police say demonstrators inside the Cannon Rotunda will be charged with illegally protesting inside a House Office Building.   (Jon Michael Raasch/Fox News Digital)

Demonstrators

U.S. Capitol Police say that demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional buildings and are working to clear the crowd. (Jon Michael Raasch/Fox News Digital)

USCP also said more protesters are walking in the roadway around the House side of the Capitol Complex, and they have begun temporary rolling road closures for safety.

HUNDREDS KILLED IN BLAST AT GAZA STRIP HOSPITAL; ISRAEL SAYS ISLAMIC JIHAD'S 'FAILED ROCKET LAUNCH' TO BLAME

"A large group of protesters are walking in the roadway around the House side of the Capitol Complex," the USCP wrote in a X post. "For safety reasons, we have temporary rolling road closures in effect."

Cannon House Office Building

Massive march on the Cannon House Office Building in solidarity with Palestinians. (Liz Elkind for Fox News Digital)

More than 30 protesters were arrested in front of the White House on Monday and over the weekend, thousands of pro-Palestinian activists took to the streets of the nation's capital to advocate for a cease-fire between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hamas militant group.

