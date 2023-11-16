Republicans blast pro-Palestinian protests at DNC: 'Nation's capital is under siege'

Republicans shared their thoughts on the violent protests outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Wednesday night that saw U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officers pepper sprayed by protesters.

The Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C., saw fireworks on Wednesday night when pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with police in front of the DNC.

Republicans weighed in on the protests online, with Florida Rep. Kat Cammack posting a video of the protest while she was on Capitol Hill.

"I am on Capitol Hill right now and it’s on lockdown," Cammack wrote. "No getting in or out of our offices."

"We have officers that were pepper sprayed by pro-Hamas protestors with a lot of people attempting to break into the Democratic HQ," she continued. "Anyone else notice how violent the so-called ‘ceasefire’ crowd is?"

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican, posted that the "nation's capital is under siege."

"Last week, it was the White House," Biggs wrote. "This week, it's the DNC."

"These left-wing lunatics have to be held accountable," he added.

"Thank you [USCP] for keeping Democrats safe from their own terrorist loving supporters," Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., posted. "Stay safe out there."

National Republican Congressional Committee communications director Jack Pandol said in a statement that sometimes "saying nothing says everything."

"Multiple officers injured in the line of duty and Democrats can't even offer a simple thank you – let alone condemn the antisemitic riot," Pandol said.

"The glaring truth is, these pro-Hamas rioters represent Democrats' base of support and they are terrified to offend them," he continued.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DNC for comment.

The USCP released a statement on Thursday regarding Wednesday night's protests after "approximately 200 people" gathered to protest Israel's war with the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

"We have handled hundreds of peaceful protests, but last night’s group was not peaceful," the USCP wrote. "The crowd failed to obey our lawful orders to move back from the DNC, where Members of Congress were in the building."

"When the group moved dumpsters in front of the exits, pepper sprayed our officers and attempted to pick up the bike rack, our teams quickly introduced consequences – pulling people off the building, pushing them back, and clearing them from the area, so we could safely evacuate the Members and staff."

"Six officers were treated for injuries, from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed to being punched," the USCP said.

USCP revealed that "24-year old Ruben Arthur Camacho of Woodbridge, NY, was arrested for Assault on a Police Officer after an officer witnessed Camacho slam another officer into a garage door and then punch the female officer in the face."

"Last night our team was quick, decisive, courageous and in control," the Capitol Police wrote.

"When demonstrations cross the line into illegal activity it is our responsibility to maintain order and ensure people’s safety," they concluded.

Fox News Digital's Chad Pergram contributed reporting.