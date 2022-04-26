CBP seizes phony 1936 Red Wings’ Stanley Cup rings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they seized a shipment of fake Stanley Cup rings for the 1936 Detroit Red Wings championship.

CBP officers at the Port of Champlain facility in Upstate New York selected a shipment earlier this month. After examining its contents, the agents determined they were fake.

The agents seized a total of 10 rings, valued at $15,000. CBP said the shipment violated the intellectual property rights of the Red Wings' trademark.

Intellectual property rights pertain to products that infringe upon U.S. trademarks, copyrights and patents. Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues and valuation issues.

"Our CBP officers take pride in the work they do which includes protecting our economy and consumers from counterfeit goods," Champlain Area Port Director Steven Bronson said in a statement. "Their role is crucial in protecting both the consumer and businesses from imported fraudulent items."

The Red Wings have won 11 Stanley Cups, the first two coming in 1936 and '37 behind Hall of Famer Syd Howe. Detroit beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in winning the Cup in '36.

Jack Adams coached the Red Wings. He is the only person to have won the Stanley Cup as a player, coach and general manager.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.