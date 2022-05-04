Casey White manhunt: New photo shows possible vehicle as prior victims placed under police protection

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alabama police released a new image of the vehicle an escaped murder suspect and his alleged corrections officer accomplice may be traveling in after fleeing the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday as the manhunt for them continues.

Vicky White, 56, the assistant director of corrections at the facility, bought a 2007 copper Ford Edge SUV before the escape, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. The plate number was not available.

White allegedly helped Casey Cole White, 38, a convicted felon and defendant in a pending murder case, walk out of the jail in broad daylight Friday, according to Sheriff Rick Singleton. Their exit was documented on surveillance video.

The two were involved in a "special relationship," according to authorities. They may be traveling with an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun and multiple handguns and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Prior to his sentencing in 2015 in a case involving attempted murder and kidnapping charges, Casey White had threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever made it out.

The sheriff said Wednesday that those potential targets had been informed of his escape and that local and federal authorities had "taken appropriate protective actions."

In 2015, in a jealous rage over an ex-girlfriend, he rushed into the house where she was staying, according to court documents. He brandished two pistols, and after a confrontation with her roommates, opened fire. She escaped unharmed but he killed the pet dog in the process, and police found two children hiding in the basement.

He led police on a chase across state lines to Giles, Tennessee, and was ultimately sentenced to 75 years in prison on seven felony counts in that case.

Later, while serving his term, authorities said he confessed to the 2015 murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway, who was killed in a home invasion stabbing. He claimed it was a murder for hire and later pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Vicky White is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds, according to authorities. She walks with what police are describing as a "waddling gait" or limp. She has blonde hair and brown eyes but may have changed her appearance. There is a $5,000 reward for her arrest.

Casey White is 6 feet, 9 inches tall and has tattoos on his right arm and back. Varying descriptions of his weight place it from 260 pounds to over 330. His has brown hair but recent images show it shaved very short.

Singleton has described him as "extremely dangerous." There is a $10,000 reward for his arrest.

Anyone who spots the duo is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.