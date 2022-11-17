Casey Anthony tell-all: Experts question acquitted 'tot mom's' renew claims, 'I believe nothing she says'

WARNING: The following contains spoilers from the upcoming Peacock docuseries, "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies."

Legal experts, who familiar with Casey Anthony’s 2011 Florida trial and claims made over a decade later in an upcoming tell-all show, weighed in on her renewed accusations against her father, with one questioning, "how do you trust her?"

Anthony, the woman who was infamously acquitted in the 2008 Florida death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, told filmmakers what she described as being the real truth behind what happened over a decade ago.

"I admitted that I lied," she said, "but no one asked why."

Anthony stopped short of alleging her father, 71-year-old George Anthony, intentionally killed Caylee, but heavily accused the man of being somehow involved.

"I believe nothing she says." — Julie Rendelman, New York City criminal defense attorney, to Fox News Digital

However, attorneys from different parts of the country told Fox News Digital it would likely be hard for law enforcement to take anything the now-36-year-old woman says seriously.

"She was found guilty of lying to the police, so her word is really not worth anything, especially 10 years later," said Marc Shiner, a West Palm Beach trial attorney and former prosecutor.

For a prosecutor to pursue possible charges against George Anthony based on Casey Anthony’s word alone "is almost unquestionably not going to happen."

"How do you trust her? She went to prison for three years for lying," he explained. "Of course, if the state has enough evidence to charge somebody, that could happen any time – 50 years from now, ten years from now, there's no statute preventing it. But just based on her words, I don't think that's likely to ever happen."

He added that prosecutors would need "a lot of cooperation, you would need a confession, you would need somebody else maybe to corroborate her statements."

"But solely on her word, it’s extremely unlikely that anything would happen," he continued.

"Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies" documents the first time Anthony has appeared on camera since she was found guilty of lying to law enforcement and not guilty of Caylee’s murder.

Each episode, which spans more than an hour, heavily features interviews from members of Anthony’s former defense team, sans lead attorney Jose Baez. Baez previously told Fox News Digital he was not involved in the show and had not seen it.

"I’m not outright accusing him of murder, but it wasn’t an accident in the pool," Anthony said in the three-part series, provided to Fox News Digital in advance of its Nov. 29 release.

George Anthony told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that he has been in contact with an attorney. He did not comment when contacted by Fox News Digital on Tuesday, noting that he wanted to first watch the full documentary. Fox News Digital did not have the access to provide Anthony with show footage.

In a clip from the documentary, Anthony described how she and Caylee had been resting together in her bed on June 16, 2008, when she awoke to her father shaking her and asking where Caylee was. She went on to claim that she searched the house for her daughter until she found her father "standing there with her."

"She's soaking wet," she said. "He handed her to me and telling me that it was my fault. That I did that. That I caused it. But he didn't rush to call 911, or he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I just collapsed with her in my arms."

Caylee was "heavy" and "cold," Anthony said.

Casey Anthony said she then left and spent a portion of the next 31 days with her boyfriend, but kept quiet about what she had seen. She claimed that she "genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive."

"My father kept telling me she was OK," she said in the show. "I was in contact with my father daily.… I just wanted answers. ‘When am I going to see her? How much longer are we going to keep doing this? Is she OK?’"

When asked what happened in the 31 days between when she last saw her daughter and when the police were notified, she said, "I was meeting up with George when he was asking me to meet him at the house. He had me hook, line and sinker, waiting for him to tell me where to meet him. He kept saying if I did what he wanted me to do, tell Cindy what he wanted me to tell her… Because if I did what he wanted me to do, he had me the whole time thinking Caylee was alive, and she was OK. The entire time."

Anthony’s trial lasted more than a month, during which time her parents and her brother were among those called as witnesses.

Baez argued that Caylee accidentally drowned and her death was then covered up, though Casey said she does not believe her daughter drowned in the family's above-ground pool. Meanwhile, prosecutors argued that Casey Anthony suffocated the girl using chloroform and then covered the toddler's mouth with duct tape.

Additionally, a woman named Krystal Holloway, who said she had been in an extramarital relationship with George Anthony after Caylee’s disappearance, testified that he told her, "it was an accident that snowballed out of control."

A jury ultimately deliberated for 11 hours before finding Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse. She was convicted of four counts of lying to law enforcement.

Shiner watched the Anthony trial and is familiar with the case, but is otherwise uninvolved in the matter. He said he suspected that someone else "may have had a hand in killing" Caylee.

He acknowledged that even if more evidence were to come about against Casey Anthony, she can never again be charged in state court with Caylee’s murder. However, Shiner noted that jurors, based on their decision to find Anthony not guilty of Caylee’s murder, might have also suspected she was not solely responsible.

Julie Rendelman, a former New York City prosecutor-turned-criminal defense attorney, also noted the verdict, but from a different standpoint.

"A jury came back with a verdict. Their position was that the prosecution had not proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt. There position was not that she did not do it – it was just simply that the evidence wasn’t enough," she told Fox News Digital.

Rendelman added that she did not believe that Anthony’s lies from after Caylee’s death "fit with the narrative she’s describing now."

She pointed to Anthony’s bogus claim about the nanny, Zenaida Gonzalez, and her failure to notify police until her mother, Cindy, called 31 days later.

"Absolutely absurd. This is the mother of the child. She doesn’t see the child for 31 days," Rendelman said. "I think it’s just another moment to get in the limelight and try to clear her name."

She added, "I believe nothing she says."