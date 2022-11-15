Casey Anthony's father, George Anthony, spotted amid renewed claims of his involvement in tot's death

George Anthony was spotted outside his Florida home on Tuesday just hours after news of his daughter, Casey Anthony’s resurfaced claims that the man played a role in her daughter’s 2008 death.

Photos obtained by Fox News Digital show George Anthony working outside his family’s Orlando, Florida, home on Tuesday afternoon. Anthony was wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and gray shorts as he was seen working in the garage and walking around the outside of the residence.

The 71-year-old father would not immediately comment when contacted on Tuesday regarding his daughter’s renewed claims that he had something to do with two-year-old Caylee’s death, which remains unsolved nearly 14 years later. He previously denied having any involvement in Caylee's death or the disposal of her remains.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fox News Digital was given an advance look at Peacock’s upcoming docuseries, "Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies." The three-part series includes interviews with Casey Anthony, members of her successful legal team, law enforcement investigators and current and former friends. Anthony’s lead defense attorney, Jose Baez, previously told Fox News Digital he was not involved in the project.

Anthony provided new details and pinned the blame on her father, much like defense attorneys did during her 2011 trial. He has denied involvement. People.com was first to report about Anthony’s statements in the show.

Casey also acknowledged in the show her history of lying extensively – including to law enforcement officers, for which she was later convicted – but said she had since changed.

According to the docuseries, Anthony said she and her daughter had been resting together in her bed on June 16, 2008, when the mother "wasn’t feeling that great." She said she thought she had locked the door.

"I was awoken by him (her father) shaking me and asking me where Caylee was," she said. "She would never even leave my room without telling me."

She went on, "I immediately started looking around the house. … I go outside, and I'm looking to see where she could be. She's not in her playhouse. Where is she?"

Asked if she had looked inside the pool, she said, "Didn't have to."

She then spotted her father "standing there with her."

"She's soaking wet," she said. "He handed her to me and telling me that it was my fault. That I did that. That I caused it. But he didn't rush to call 911, or he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I just collapsed with her in my arms."

Caylee was "heavy" and "cold," Anthony said.

George Anthony then changed his demeanor and took Caylee from his daughter, Casey Anthony said.

"He immediately softens his tone and tells me, ‘It’s going to be OK,’" she said. "That's what he said to me. I wanted to believe him. … He took her from me, and he walked away."

She said she did not believe her daughter had drowned and added that the above-ground pool had "no ladder" and there was "no way for her to shimmy up."

Casey Anthony then left and spent portions of the next 31 days with her boyfriend but kept quiet about what she had seen. She claimed that she "genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive."

"My father kept telling me she was OK," she said in the show. "I was in contact with my father daily. … I just wanted answers. ‘When am I going to see her? How much longer are we going to keep doing this? Is she OK?’"

Caylee’s grandmother, George's wife Cindy, reported her missing on July 15, 2008, weeks after she was said to have been last seen on June 16. Anthony said her daughter was with a babysitter when they disappeared.

Casey Anthony was initially arrested for child neglect but was later charged with more serious counts, including first-degree murder, after Caylee's remains were discovered on Dec. 11.

After months of speculation surrounding the case and a trial that lasted more than a month, a jury deliberated for 11 hours before finding Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse. She was convicted of lying to law enforcement.

Baez, argued at trial that Caylee accidentally drowned and her death was then covered up. Prosecutors argued that Casey Anthony suffocated the girl using chloroform and then covered the toddler's mouth with duct tape.

Caylee's disappearance and death, and the criminal investigation and trial that followed, gripped the nation for years and captured headlines for days at a time.

"Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies," will air on Peacock on Nov. 29.