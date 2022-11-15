Casey Anthony accuses father George in death of 2-year-old daughter, Caylee: 'She was cold'

New details have emerged regarding the upcoming docuseries centered on Casey Anthony, the Florida woman acquitted in her two-year-old daughter’s mysterious, unsolved murder.

"Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies," will be released later this month and features Anthony’s first on-camera interview since she was found not guilty of her daughter’s murder. In the three-part docuseries, the now-36-year-old provided new details and pinned the blame on her father, much like defense attorneys did during her 2011 trial. People.com was first to report about Casey's statements.

"He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. — Casey Anthony in ‘Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies'

George Anthony would not immediately provide comment when contacted on Tuesday.

According to the report, Anthony said she and her daughter had been resting together in her bed on June 16, 2008, when the mother "wasn’t feeling that great." She said she thought she had unlocked the door.

"I was awoken by him (her father) shaking me and asking me where Caylee was," she said. "She would never even leave my room without telling me."

She reportedly went on, "I immediately started looking around the house. … I go outside, and I'm looking to see where she could be. She's not in her paly house. Where is she?"

Asked if she had looked inside the pool, she said, "Didn't have to."

She then spotted her father "standing there with her."

"She's soaking wet," she said. "He handed her to me. And telling me that it was my fault. That I did that. That I caused it. But he didn't rush to call 911, or he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I just collapsed with her in my arms."

Caylee was "heavy" and "cold," Anthony said.

George Anthony then changed his demeanor and took Caylee from his daughter, Casey said.

"He immediately softens his tone and tells me, ‘It’s going to be ok,’" she said, according to the report. "That's what he said to me. I wanted to believe him … He took her from me, and he walked away."

She said she did not believe her daughter had drowned, and added that the above-ground pool had "no ladder" and there was "no way for her to shimmy up."

She added, "There's no way to explain that, unless [George] put her in the pool to cover up what he did."

Anthony then left and spent the next 31 days with her boyfriend, but kept quiet about what she had seen, according to the report. She claimed she "genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive."

"My father kept telling me she was okay," she said in the show. "I was in contact with my father daily … I just wanted answers. ‘When am I going to see her? How much longer are we going to keep doing this? Is she OK?’"

Caylee’s grandmother reported her missing on July 15, 2008, weeks after she was said to have been last seen on June 16. Anthony said her daughter was with a babysitter when they disappeared.

Anthony was initially arrested for child neglect, but was later charged with more serious counts, including first-degree murder, after Caylee’s remains were discovered on Dec. 11.

After months of speculation surrounding the case and a trial that lasted over a month, a jury deliberated for 11 hours before finding Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse. She was convicted of lying to law enforcement.

Anthony’s defense attorney, Jose Baez, argued that Caylee accidentally drowned and her death was then covered up. Prosecutors argued that Casey Anthony suffocated the girl using chloroform and then covered the toddler's mouth with duct tape.

Caylee’s disappearance and death, and the criminal investigation and trial that followed, gripped the nation for years and captured headlines for days at a time.

"Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies," will air on Peacock on Nov. 29.