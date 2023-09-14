Canadian man wearing wetsuit and fins swims to Michigan, steals handgun from pawn shop: authorities

An Ontario, Canada, man whose right to carry a gun in his country was revoked, allegedly swam across a river to the United States, where he stole a handgun from a pawn shop before getting arrested.

FOX 2 Detroit reported that Jeremy James Wallace has been accused of visiting Metro Pawn & Guns in New Haven, Michigan, on Sept. 6, where he asked to see a .22 caliber pistol.

After taking a look at the handgun, he asked to see another gun. Authorities said when the employee went to get the other gun, Wallace grabbed the .22 caliber handgun and two empty magazines before fleeing the store.

MICHIGAN DEPUTY HOSPITALIZIED WITH HEAD INJURY FOLLOWING STRUGGLE WITH SUSPECT

Deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and when they arrived, they saw Wallace run behind the pawn shop and into a wooded area, where he was ultimately arrested.

In the affidavit, which was obtained by the news station, deputies claim Wallace admitted to being in the U.S. illegally, adding that he swam across the U.S.-Canada border along the St. Clair River from Sombra, Ontario.

When he crossed into the U.S., Wallace allegedly told deputies he was wearing a wetsuit, flotation devices and swimming fins.

MICHIGAN MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING HIS MOM ARRESTED AT DOMINO'S PIZZA SHOP

Wallace also told investigators he was in possession of a crossbow pistol, ammunition and a hammer in case he needed to break into the store.

Once in possession of the handgun, Wallace planned to swim back to Sombra, the court filing noted.

MAN ACCUSED OF ASSISTING MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER KIDNAPPING PLOT SAYS HE SHOULD HAVE CONTACTED THE AUTHORITIES

Wallace said he planned the heist because he is unable to purchase a firearm in Canada, where he has a firearm offense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wallace has been charged with improper entry by an alien, an alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a stolen firearm.